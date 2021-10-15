Who doesn't love decorating their house for Halloween? Myles Garrett joined in on the fun and took decorating his house to a whole new level. Halloween is the time of year to make your house look scary and ghostly.

But Garrett is using Halloween to serve as a reminder of his dominance.

Garrett is one of the frontrunners for defensive player of the year in the NFL this year and used that to put a unique twist on his decorations. Myles Garrett put up gravestones for the quarterbacks he's sacked in his yard.

What makes this even more interesting is that there are gravestones for quarterbacks he's yet to sack this season.

Ben Roethlisberger, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow all have gravestones despite not having faced Garrett this season. The only two quarterbacks with gravestones that Garrett has sacked this year are Justin Herbert and Justin Fields.

Garrett has a Kyler Murray gravestone and will get his chance to sack him this week.

Myles Garrett is a scary football player with a scary house.

Myles Garrett is one of the best pass rushers across the NFL. Last season, he was on pace to win defensive player of the year before he caught COVID-19. He's picked up where he left off before he got sick this year and has been a terror in every game for the Cleveland Browns.

Ahead of Week 6, Garrett leads the NFL in sacks with seven. Four and a half of his seven sacks came against Fields in Week 3. In that game, Garrett was unblockable and showed a combination of his power and finesse moves.

On top of leading the league in sacks, he's second in quarterback hits behind Chandler Jones. Garrett has a chance to surpass Jones on Sunday since Jones is on the COVID-19 list. He's seemingly done it all, including being a menace at stopping the run.

Jackson McCurry @JackMcCurry08 Some crazy stats to throw out here this early morning #Browns Nick Chubb is on pace for 1,778 rushing yards/14 rushing touchdownsKareem Hunt is on pace for 1,003 rushing yards/507 receiving yards/17 rushing touchdowns Myles Garrett is on pace for 24 sacks and 61 QB Hits Some crazy stats to throw out here this early morning #BrownsNick Chubb is on pace for 1,778 rushing yards/14 rushing touchdownsKareem Hunt is on pace for 1,003 rushing yards/507 receiving yards/17 rushing touchdowns Myles Garrett is on pace for 24 sacks and 61 QB Hits

The only reason Garrett isn't the favorite to win defensive player of the year is Trevon Diggs. Diggs has had an interception in every game this season. When he's not intercepting a pass, he's shutting down his man.

Myles Garrett making gravestones for opposing quarterbacks is a creative twist that deserves recognition. Local kids in the neighborhood will get to see the gravestones on trick-or-treat night. Kudos to Garrett for combining his professional life with his decorations.

