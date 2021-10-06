Myles Garrett says NFL drug-testing him for a hilarious reason

Myles Garrett, the star defensive end of the Cleveland Browns, has been a beast ever since entering the league in 2017. In his four seasons and four games of the 2021 NFL season, Garrett has accumulated 48.5 sacks and 10 forced fumbles.

If someone were to create a typically scary, larger-than-life-looking NFL defensive player, it is rather easy to come to the conclusion that this player may very well look like the 6'4" 271 pound Garrett.

According to Garrett, this may be the reason why the NFL hit him with a random drug test after Sunday's 14-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Flash Garrett ⚡️ @Flash_Garrett I go sleeveless for one game and they hit me with a “you got a random drug test in the morning”🤦🏾‍♂️😂 I go sleeveless for one game and they hit me with a “you got a random drug test in the morning”🤦🏾‍♂️😂 https://t.co/P3i2EMHuFD

The hilarious reason Garrett thinks he was drug-tested

During a typical game, Myles Garrett wears long sleeves as he strikes fear in opposing offensive linemen and quarterbacks. However, for last week's game against the Minnesota Vikings, Garrett decided to go sleeveless, which exposed his cannons disguised as human arms.

Garrett believes that the enormous size of his arms and muscles was the reason for the random drug-testing.

"I go sleeveless for one game and they hit me with a "you got a random drug test in the morning."

What Garrett brings to the Browns

Myles Garrett was the very first pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, so much has been expected of him for some time now and he has delivered. While in college at Texas A&M, Garrett also starred in basketball as well as track.

The above tweet explains the versatility that he displays on Sunday afternoons when he is ducking, going around, and through offensive tackles as they try to protect their quarterbacks. Since having seven sacks in his rookie season, Garrett has notched double-digit sacks every season since then.

In only four games this season, Garrett already has six sacks and is well on his way to being considered as a potential candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year Award. In Week Three, Garrett had a staggering four-and-a-half sacks against rookie quarterback Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears.

And while Garrett's career has been an obvious success, he had a small setback during a game against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in a November 2019 game.

At the end of the Steelers vs. Browns game on November 14, 2019, Garrett sacked Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph. The two players got into a bit of a scuffle while on the ground and once they got up, they jawed back and forth until Garrett ripped off Rudolph's helmet and proceeded to hit him over the head with it.

Also Read

The result was a free-for-all brawl along with a lengthy suspension for Garrett.

Garrett has since apologized for the incident and has been nothing but a model citizen since then, although he still continues to terrorize quarterbacks...but with their helmets on.

Edited by Henno van Deventer