Myles Garrett saw what New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones did last week. Garrett saw the video of Jones grabbing Carolina Panthers' defensive end Brian Burns' ankle after a fumble.

Ahead of the Cleveland Browns' Week 10 game against Jones, Garrett wants to make sure the same thing doesn't happen to him. The defensive player of the year frontrunner also has a foot injury he will play through against the Patriots.

Myles Garrett says he'll keep his eye out for Patriots' "ankle-grabber" Mac Jones

Myles Garrett spoke to the media on Friday via zoom. Garrett voiced his thoughts about Jones' dirty play from a week ago.

Since he's dealing with a foot injury that held him out of practice Wednesday and Thursday, he's hoping he avoids the same fate as Burns. The Browns superstar said,

“Of course, I watched it, and I’ll hold my comments on that one. I mean, hopefully it doesn’t happen to me. I don’t know. [I hope Jones] doesn't turn into the ankle grabber. I don’t know. So we’ll see.”

Garrett will inevitably get his hands on Jones at some point. The Patriots' offensive line has been inconsistent in its pass blocking all season.

Jones has been sacked 17 times and has fumbled four times.

Meanwhile, Garrett leads the league in sacks and has been unblockable. In the running game, he's also been a force of nature.

The Patriots aren't sure about the status of their starting running backs, so Jones could have to throw a lot of passes.

Garrett elaborated on how seeing Burns' injury will allow him to be on guard against it. He told reporters,

“I mean, if I tackle him or I sack him and I let him grab me, honestly, that's on me. I'm not saying it's on Brian. He didn't expect it. But now we've all seen it. Now I know to get my behind up and get out the way.”

There's been nobody as successful at rushing the passer in 2021 as Garrett. Even if he's not 100 percent, Garrett always finds a way to make huge plays every game.

The Patriots and Bill Belichick figure to double team Garrett often and take a chance on Jadeveon Clowney making a play instead.

The Browns and Patriots are both 5-4 and in a very competitive AFC playoff race. Jones will have more eyes on him this week after the incident last week.

