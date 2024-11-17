Najee Harris or D'Andre Swift Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for RBs 

Najee Harris and D'Andre Swift are having good seasons, but to decide between the Pittsburgh Steelers star or the Chicago Bears star will be a tough pick. We are entering the final weeks of fantasy football, and if you nail your choice in one of the players, your path to a playoff berth could be approached.

Is Najee Harris a good pick in Week 11?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in for a battle, and Harris will be one of the main soldiers. He's averaging one of the best numbers of his career with 4.1 yards per carry, and is on pace to break the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth time in four NFL seasons.

His matchup, however, is not impressive. Although the Ravens aren't as good defensively as last season when defending the pass, they still are excellent through the ground. Opposite teams average 3.4 yards per carry against Baltimore's defense, the lowest mark in the league.

Only the Vikings (30) have allowed fewer first downs on the ground than the Ravens (36).

Is D'Andre Swift a good pick in Week 11?

The Green Bay Packers improved their run defense massively, but they're still vulnerable through the ground, allowing 4.2 yards per carry on average. This is a good thing for Swift, who has averaged under 3.8 yards per carry on the past two games and needs a bounce-back game.

Swift is averaging 4.0 yards per carry in 2024 and has had just one game with over 100 rushing yards, although he's also a good contributor in the passing game and has rushed for four touchdowns. Overall, this is a more positive matchup, even though the Chicago Bears changed their offensive coordinator during the week.

Whom should I start between Najee Harris and D'Andre Swift in Week 11?

Sportskeeda Start/Sit Optimizer

Our Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer is clear on his preference for Swift, especially as he poses better numbers in the passing game. In points-per-reception (PPR) leagues, his catches could be a great difference-maker.

Both are projected to score over 13 points and be good starters for your team, but the Bears' star is a better option.

