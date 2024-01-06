Najee Harris or Ezekiel Elliot: Who should I start in Week 18 Fantasy Football?

Najee Harris and Ezekiel Elliot have seen a late surge in their fantasy football values as the 2023 NFL season ends. Harris is coming off a season-best fantasy performance in his most recent game. And Elliot has recorded his three highest weekly rankings of the year during the past five weeks.

Their recent successes make Harris and Elliot a legitimate lineup for a crucial Week 18 slate of games. This week includes the final round of the 2023 fantasy football playoffs. So, every decision will be magnified. For managers debating between the two veteran running backs for their starting lineups this week, the following breakdown can help.

Is Najee Harris a good fantasy pick in Week 18?

Najee Harris

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been splitting their backfield workload, but Najee Harris still leads Jaylen Warren in the hierarchy for touches. Last week is probably the best example of this concept, as Harris set a new season-high with 27 carries. He also scored two touchdowns and turned in a season-best RB7 performance in a pivotal game for the Steelers.

They may have found a winning formula in Pittsburgh, as they have been consistently better in games in which Harris is heavily involved. In the ten games this season where Harris received at least 14 carries, the Steelers have an impressive 8-2 record. All seven of his top 20 finishes in fantasy football have also come during those ten games.

It would make sense that they continue with this strategy in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens in a must-win game. The Steelers need a victory to remain in the playoff race. The Ravens present a challenging matchup for fantasy football running backs, allowing the seventh-fewest points per game to the position. This week may be a different story after they announced that they will be resting some of their starters. This improves Harris' fantasy outlook this week.

Is Ezekiel Elliot a good fantasy pick in Week 18?

Ezekiel Elliot

The New England Patriots have featured Ezekial Elliot in their backfield for the past five games as Rhamondre Stevenson went down with an injury. Elliot has responded in a big way, averaging more than 20 touches per game during that time and totaling three touchdowns. The Patriots have also won two of those games, compared to just two wins in their first 11 games.

Elliot has quickly established himself as a solid lineup option in fantasy football in his newly acquired workhorse role. He has finished among the top 30 running backs in PPR leagues in his past five games. His two finishes place him among the top six players in his position.

Elliot will play against the New York Jets in Week 18. As one of the best overall defenses in the NFL this year, they are much better at defending the pass than the run. They allow the seventh-most fantasy points per game to running backs, making Elliot a solid fantasy football option again this week.

Najee Harris vs. Ezekiel Elliot: Who should I start in Week 18 fantasy football?

Elliot vs Harris

According to the Start/Sit Optimizer, Ezekiel Elliot is a better running back option than Najee Harris in Week 18 fantasy football lineups. This valuable tool weighs every possible variable for any player in a given week to generate fantasy projections and lineup suggestions. This particular scenario favors Elliot for a higher output.

Harris has more uncertainty in his Week 18 matchup, as the Steelers have been inconsistent in their backfield workload distribution. The same can't be said for Elliot, as he has dominated the Patriots' touches over the past five weeks. The Jets have also proven to provide a favorable matchup. While the Ravens are more of a mystery due to their decision to rest some starters. All these factors contribute to Elliot receiving a higher projected fantasy total this week.