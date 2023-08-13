Nathan Rourke Jaguars Contract: How much will QB earn in Jacksonville?

In January 2023, the Jacksonville Jaguars inked quarterback Nathan Rourke, formerly of the CFL, to a three-year deal.

After trying out for 12 teams in the league, Rourke decided on the Jaguars, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter. Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Arizona Cardinals were the other clubs.

Rourke, 25, signed a typical rookie NFL contract that, if completed, will pay him $750,000, $915,000, and $1.030 million for each of the three years, respectively.

Former Ohio Bobcat Rourke was not selected in the 2021 NFL draft. Later, in the second round of the 2020 CFL draft, he was selected by the BC Lions.

In his last season with the team, Rourke set CFL marks for throwing yards in a single game, with 488 and a completion rate of 78.7%.

Between 2021 and 2022, Rourke had 22 appearances and completed 300 of 395 throws for 4,035 yards and 28 touchdowns. In 2022, he was also given the CFL's Most Outstanding Canadian award.

While playing with the Ohio Bobcats from 2017 to 2019, Rourke also put up outstanding stats, passing for 7,457 yards and 60 scores and rushing for 2,639 yards and 49 touchdowns.

Nathan Rourke has made headlines in preseason for the Jacksonville Jaguars

On Saturday, quarterback Nathan Rourke snatched the spotlight in the Jacksonville Jaguars' 28-23 win over the Dallas Cowboys in an exhibition game.

From the moment he came into the third quarter, Rourke had a visible impact on the game. He gained control of the ball on his own, directing a 5-minute play that resulted in a 4-yard touchdown run from him.

After completing 9 of 17 throws for 153 yards and adding 20 yards on the ground for a touchdown, Rourke led his team to just their second preseason win in their previous twelve outings.

After starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his backup C.J. Beathard on the Jaguars' depth chart, Rourke will now serve as the third-string quarterback. Since there isn't another quarterback on the list, the gifted quarterback is probably going to see, at least, a full season on the team's practice squad, but cameos like the one against the Cowboys can only enhance his argument for a roster position.