Native American Group wants Commanders to restore Redskins name following $6,050,000,000 Dan Snyder exit

The Commanders have undergone a recent change in ownership as Dan Snyder sold the franchise for $6.05 billion to a group led by Josh Harris. Now, a Native American Group is seeking a change back to a familiar nickname for the NFL franchise.

A group named the Native American Guardian’s Association (NAGA) is calling for the Commanders to go back the Redskins nickname. It has garnered support for the name change with a petition that has over 90K signatures.

The petition seeks those to support the change back the old nickname:

“We invite all Americans to stand up for the dignity of EVERY AMERICAN under assault in today’s increasingly nonsensical culture wars."

"This ‘LINE IN THE SAND’ moment reinforces undeniable history of the NATIVE AMERICAN assisting the FOUNDING OF AMERICA, with NATIVE AMERICAN principles used by the FOUNDING FATHERS in the US Constitution – and, EVERY AMERICAN’s right to the 1st and 14th Amendment and not to be targets of cancel culture or ESG."

The petition adds:

“This is not a simple left or right issue for Americans; it reaches across the political spectrum dating back to our Founding Fathers. As the NFL franchise representing the nation’s capital, you have a distinct opportunity to recognize the history and value of the American Indian."

The new Washington Commanders ownership group could seek to another name change to move away from the Snyder era. Snyder bought the-then Redskins in May 1999 for $800 million.

Under Snyder's leadership, the team made six playoff appearances with just two playoff wins. They had a 164 - 220 - 2 record in 24 seasons with Snyder.

When did the Commanders change their nickname from the Redskins?

Snyder moved from the Redskins nickname in 2020. The franchise faced economic pressure amid the extensive acknowledgment of systemic racism by doing away with both the Redskins name and logo.

It was seen as offensive to many Indigenous persons who saw the name and logo as both a slur and a negative stereotype.

For two seasons, the franchise called itself the "Washington Football Team" before taking on the Commanders name last year. Time will tell if the petition will sway Harris and the ownership group to change it back.