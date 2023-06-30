Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys are the most loved and hated team in the NFL. Dubbed America's Team, the Dallas Cowboys have a notorious reputation as the most annoying team with some of if not the most die-hard, passionate football fans.

With the popularity and label, the Cowboys are often scrutinized heavily. The owner Jerry Jones is always vocal about his expectations for the season. He has predicted his team to make the Super Bowl multiple times, but they have not reached that milestone since the 1990s.

On the Craig Carton Show, former NBA star Tim Hardaway Jr. criticized the Dallas Cowboys owner for having a loud mouth.

Hardaway Sr. thinks Jones puts pressure on the Cowboys each year because of his confidence and high expectations. He says they should be quiet and if they did, the country would not troll them as hard as they do. He said:

"Jerry Jones has to stop putting pressure on the Dallas Cowboys. If everyone on that team just quiet and just go out there and do what they were supposed to do, they'd win games. But they talk about Super Bowl, Super Bowl, Super Bowl every year. They're not talking about 'let's do good during the season and let's see where it takes us."

"They're talking about 'We've got a good team to win it all right now.’ If they'd be quiet and just laid low and just go out there and play the way they're supposed to play, all that pressure wouldn't be on them. And another thing: America wouldn't be laughing at them when they don't win."

What is the ceiling for the Dallas Cowboys in 2023?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFC and the NFL.

Last season, they competed with the number one-seeded Philadelphia Eagles for the top seed in the conference and the division.

2022 Standings:

Eagles 14-3

Cowboys 12-5

Giants 9-7-1

Commanders 8-8-1 Who will win the NFC East in 2023?2022 Standings:Eagles 14-3Cowboys 12-5Giants 9-7-1Commanders 8-8-1

Dallas finished 12-5 and made the playoffs as a wildcard team, knocking out Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dallas has a well-balanced roster with stars on both offense and defense.

While Jerry Jones hasn't publicly predicted his expectations yet for Dallas this upcoming season, he will surely have high hopes for his team making it to the Super Bowl.

