"I've never seen a better Gronk" - Tom Brady fires warning to the rest of the NFL

Long gone are the days when Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski's voices were muted due to the culture of the New England Patriots. Their former head coach, Bill Belichick, preferred his players to take on his staunch, monotone approach when it came to dealing with the media.

Fast forward to present times with both Brady and Gronk vital parts of the current Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Last off-season was one filled with confusion and turmoil for several reasons. The most prevalent of those being the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the world and continues to do so.

That same off-season brought change for the New England Patriots as Tom Brady decided to take his chances elsewhere for a change of scenery. When he landed, he found himself with head coach Bruce Arians in Tampa, a culture that can be considered almost the exact opposite of what he experienced for 20 seasons as a Patriot.

Meanwhile, somewhere in WWE, Rob Gronkowski was also retired from the Patriots after the 2018 NFL season and wrestling for fans across the globe. Retirement looked good on Gronk as he participated in wrestling, hosting awards shows, and making other guest spots on television.

Tom Brady reunites with an old friend

Upon Tom Brady's decision to go to Tampa, he reached out to Gronk and Gronk made the decision to come out of retirement to join his good buddy Tom Brady in his quest for ring number seven. Before the arrival of Brady and Gronk in the 2019 NFL season, the Buccaneers were a talented group of players just trying to solve the missing piece of a quarterback.

Wide receiver Mike Evans was fresh off of a Pro Bowl-level 2019 season with eight touchdowns and 1,157 yards. The Buccaneers also had wide receiver Chris Godwin, who finished that same year with nine touchdowns and 1,333 yards. And with just as much talent on defense, the arrival of Brady and Gronk seemed like the perfect union.

What did Tom Brady say about Gronk?

On a recent YouTube segment called "Tommy and Gronk," the former Patriots were reading questions to each other from fans. One of the questions was whether or not Gronk could still play. Tom Brady took it upon himself to answer the question. "Gronk is a beast. Gronk could play 'til he's 50. And Gronk...I've never seen a better Gronk, let me just say that for the record."

Gronk also answered in his typical Gronkowski-an way, saying: "Enough said. Because you'll see this year who the real Gronk is." If you take Tom Brady's word for it, Brady, Gronk, and the Bucs may be right back in the thick of their next Super Bowl title run.

