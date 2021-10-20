"We're gonna shove a towel down your a**" - New book reveals the first thing Tom Brady addressed after signing with Buccaneers

It seems as if with each passing week there is a new Tom Brady story around the quarterback's arrival to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year. Of course, everyone knows the results, which was the Buccaneers' 31-9 Super Bowl victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

But it's the stories and tidbits that happen behind the scenes that have everyone intrigued.

Author Lars Anderson released his newest book titled "A Season in the Sun: The Inside Story of Bruce Arians, Tom Brady, and the Making of a Champion".

The book is a behind-the-scenes look at how Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' brass came together to form a team that went on to win Super Bowl LV.

Here is a peak into one of the most hilarious excerpts from the book.

Book reveals the first thing Tom Brady addressed after signing with Buccaneers

In the book, the author states how Tom Brady called each of his new teammates individually after signing with the team in March 2020, especially with a shortened off-season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of those calls was to Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen. According to Lars Anderson, Brady has a dislike for his footballs being wet from the sweat of his center.

So, when Brady spoke to Jensen for the first time, there was one primary thing he wanted to address. Brady asked Jensen one simple question:

"Can you please dry off your butt?"

That certainly wasn't the end of it as Brady proceeded to offer a less civil solution:

"We're gonna shove a towel down your a** and put powder everywhere."

With the respect that Brady garners from not only opponents but teammates as well, Jensen was often seen during the season with small white puffs emanating from his backside (which was the powder).

Needless to say, the book has dropped several interesting excerpts concerning Brady.

Tom Brady influenced a new culture in Tampa

In Tampa, it would be fair to say that the start of a new culture began with the hiring of Bruce Arians in 2019. Arians has been known to be a bit loose as a coach, which is an exact contradiction of the culture fostered in New England under head coach Bill Belichick.

Since Tom Brady arrived in Tampa, he has been more relaxed and open with the media. He has even been so gracious as to discuss some of his injuries, which a member of the New England Patriots will tell you is a cardinal sin.

Brady has also influenced players such as Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette, Antonio Brown and Richard Sherman to join him in Tampa.

The arrival of Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers feels as if perhaps it should have been done a few years sooner.

