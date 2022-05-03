New England Patriots Draft picks 2022: Who did the Patriots pick? Full list of selections

As the curtain fell on the 2022 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots ended up with 10 selections. They are:

1st, 29: OG Cole Strange

2nd, 50: WR Tyquan Thornton

3rd, pick 85: CB/PR/KOR Marcus Jones

4th, 121: DB Jack Jones

4th, 127: RB Pierre Strong

4th, 137: QB Bailey Zappe

6th, 183: RB Kevin Harris

6th, 200: DL Sam Roberts

6th, 210: OL Chasen Hines

7th, 245: OL Andrew Steuber

Here is a more detailed look at all of them

More on the Patriots selections in the 2022 NFL Draft

#1 - Cole Strange

Cole Strange played with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga as a left guard. He won the SoCon Jacobs Blocking award in both 2020 and 2021 and made it to the All SoCon First Team in 2021.

PFF NE Patriots



86.3 overall grade

83.4 pass block grade

86.9 run block grade Cole Strange had career best grades across the board last season86.3 overall grade83.4 pass block grade86.9 run block grade Cole Strange had career best grades across the board last season💪 86.3 overall grade💪 83.4 pass block grade💪 86.9 run block grade https://t.co/20SttDOJJp

#2 - Tyquan Thornton

A versatile player, he is expected to complement the wide receiver corps and is, also, capable of kick return duties. The Patriots moved up the board to draft him, and it showed their confidence in the 6'2", 181 pound and pacy wide receiver from Baylor.

Zack Cox: Adding speed clearly has been an emphasis for the Patriots in this draft. Matt Groh said Tyquan Thornton adds it on offense and Marcus Jones adds it on defensive and in the return game. Also planning to see what Thornton can do on special teams.

#3 - Marcus Jones

He dons many hats and can play as a corner, safety, punt and kickoff returner. Coming out of the University of Houston, he has garnered the Paul Hornung Award for his versatility in addition to winning the Jet Award for the best return specialist and being named the AAC Special Teams player of the year, all in 2021.

#4 - Jack Jones

Weighing 171 pounds at 5'10", Jack Jones was a five-star school recruit. Things did not quite go his way in college, but he was selected out of Arizona State by the Patriots in the fourth round to add further depth to the cornerback position.

#5 - Pierre Strong

The New England Patriots may have been fortunate with him that he was still available in the fourth round. He ran a 4:37 40-yard dash, the highest among all running backs. He was a star at South Dakota State and was part of the FCS All-American First Team in 2021 and made it to the First-Team All-MVFC from 2019 to 2021.

#6 - Bailey Zappe

A quarterback might not have been high on target for the Patriots in the draft, but Bailey Zappe was available in the late fourth round. Considering he threw 62 touchdowns last season for Western Kentucky, and that his Wonderlic score was the highest among all quarterbacks, he might prove to be one of the biggest steals of the draft.

Boston.com: Patriots select CB Jack Jones, RB Pierre Strong Jr., and QB Bailey Zappe with their three fourth-round picks

#7 - Kevin Harris

Another running back and the best player available at that stage of the draft irrespective of position. The South Carolina alumnus will be looked to add depth to the position.

#8 - Sam Roberts

Coming out of Northwest Missouri State, Sam Roberts has the size to be a pass rush disruptor. Weighing 293 pounds at 6'4" and having an arm length of 31.5", he can develop into a top-caliber player.

#9 - Chasen Hines

Coming out of LSU, he will have been chosen for his physical traits alone, in the hope that he can be further developed into a dominant guard. At 6'2" and weighing 327 pounds, he has the characteristics required to be in the NFL.

#10- Andrew Steuber

At 6'6" and 325 pounds, he has the characteristics to be good in the offensive line. Coming out of Michigan, he has been described as an efficient blocker and could yet blossom into someone fearsome.

