5 fastest 40-yard dash times from WRs at NFL Combine

The NFL combine is officially underway, and it's formally 40-yard dash season. The 40-yard dash is one of if not the most popular drills that scouts and media seem to tend their focus on, and there are always a few speedsters in each draft class to look out for. The receivers ran the 40-yard dash yesterday, and only one receiver ran a 4.2 40-yard dash time. Here's a look at the top-five 40-yard dash times for the wide receivers in this year's draft class:
Baylor's Tyquan Thornton was the only receiver to run under a 4.3 40-yard dash time at the combine
If there's one player whose draft stock rose the most, it's Baylor's Tyquan Thornton. Thornton ran the fastest 40-yard dash out of all prospects thus far, clocking in at 4.28. At first, it was reported that he ran an unofficial 4.21 40-yard dash time which would have broken the record, but after the official numbers were out, they clocked him in at 4.28, which is still very fast.
Tennessee's Velus Jones clocked in a 4.31 40-yard dash time
Velus Jones had the second-fastest time with an official 4.31 40-yard dash time.
Memphis' Calvin Austin ran the third-fastest 40-yard dash at 4.32
Calvin Austin ran a 4.32 40-yard dash with his 11'3" broad jump. With this kind of athleticism, he'll likely climb up draft boards.
Cincinnati's Alec Pierce and SMU's Danny Gray tied for fourth-fastest time with a 4.33 40-yard dash
Tied for the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash is Cincinnati's Alec Pierce and SMU's Danny Gray, who ran a 4.33 40 yesterday.
Rutgers' Bo Melton ran a blazing 4.34 40-yard dash
Last but certainly not least, on the top-five fastest 40-yard dash times this combine for receivers is Rutgers' Bo Melton. Melton ran a 4.34 40-yard dash, the quickest 40-time of any player in the Big Ten.
John Ross ran the fastest 40-yard dash time in combine history
In 2017, John Ross stole the show at the NFL combine. The receiver from Washington shattered the NFL record that was previously held by Chris Johnson (4.24) and ran a 4.22 40-yard dash time. This catapulted Ross' draft stock and he was taken in the top 10 of the 2017 draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.
Ross had the chance to win his own private island as the NFL and Adidas had a deal going on that if anyone broke the 40-yard dash record that they would be awarded with their own island. Ross, unfortunately, wasn't wearing Adidas-brand sneakers, which was part of the deal at the time, and missed out on owning his own island. Ross responded by saying he didn't wear Adidas cleats because he didn't own a boat or knew how to swim.