5 fastest 40-yard dash times from WRs at NFL Combine

The NFL combine is officially underway, and it's formally 40-yard dash season. The 40-yard dash is one of if not the most popular drills that scouts and media seem to tend their focus on, and there are always a few speedsters in each draft class to look out for. The receivers ran the 40-yard dash yesterday, and only one receiver ran a 4.2 40-yard dash time. Here's a look at the top-five 40-yard dash times for the wide receivers in this year's draft class:

Dane Brugler @dpbrugler Official WR 40-yard dash times:



4.28 Tyquan Thornton

4.31 Velus Jones

4.32 Calvin Austin

4.33 Alec Pierce, Danny Gray

4.34 Bo Melton

4.36 Christian Watson

4.38 Garrett Wilson

4.39 Chris Olave

4.41 Skyy Moore

4.42 Isaiah Weston

4.43 Jahan Dotson, Khalil Shakir, Kevin Austin Jr. Official WR 40-yard dash times:4.28 Tyquan Thornton4.31 Velus Jones4.32 Calvin Austin4.33 Alec Pierce, Danny Gray4.34 Bo Melton4.36 Christian Watson4.38 Garrett Wilson4.39 Chris Olave4.41 Skyy Moore4.42 Isaiah Weston4.43 Jahan Dotson, Khalil Shakir, Kevin Austin Jr.

Baylor's Tyquan Thornton was the only receiver to run under a 4.3 40-yard dash time at the combine

2021 Big 12 Championship - Oklahoma State v Baylor

If there's one player whose draft stock rose the most, it's Baylor's Tyquan Thornton. Thornton ran the fastest 40-yard dash out of all prospects thus far, clocking in at 4.28. At first, it was reported that he ran an unofficial 4.21 40-yard dash time which would have broken the record, but after the official numbers were out, they clocked him in at 4.28, which is still very fast.

NFL @NFL



WR Tyquan Thornton might've just broken the all-time 40 record with a 4.21u.



: WOW. JUST WOW. @BUFootball WR Tyquan Thornton might've just broken the all-time 40 record with a 4.21u. #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork WOW. JUST WOW.@BUFootball WR Tyquan Thornton might've just broken the all-time 40 record with a 4.21u.📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork https://t.co/WvR8FfKv6M

Tennessee's Velus Jones clocked in a 4.31 40-yard dash time

Velus Jones running the 40 at the NFL Combine

Velus Jones had the second-fastest time with an official 4.31 40-yard dash time.

Memphis' Calvin Austin ran the third-fastest 40-yard dash at 4.32

Memphis' Calvin Austin at NFL Combine

Calvin Austin ran a 4.32 40-yard dash with his 11'3" broad jump. With this kind of athleticism, he'll likely climb up draft boards.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Memphis WR Calvin Austin just ran a 4.32 40-yard dash to go along with an 11' 3" broad jump. The fans here (yes, there are fans) started clapping after his 40. Freak athlete. Memphis WR Calvin Austin just ran a 4.32 40-yard dash to go along with an 11' 3" broad jump. The fans here (yes, there are fans) started clapping after his 40. Freak athlete.

Cincinnati's Alec Pierce and SMU's Danny Gray tied for fourth-fastest time with a 4.33 40-yard dash

Cincinnati's Alec Pierce NFL Combine

Tied for the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash is Cincinnati's Alec Pierce and SMU's Danny Gray, who ran a 4.33 40 yesterday.

Rutgers' Bo Melton ran a blazing 4.34 40-yard dash

Rutgers' Bo Melton Wisconsin v Rutgers

Last but certainly not least, on the top-five fastest 40-yard dash times this combine for receivers is Rutgers' Bo Melton. Melton ran a 4.34 40-yard dash, the quickest 40-time of any player in the Big Ten.

Rutgers Football @RFootball



Bo Melton: . Fastest official 40 in The Big TenBo Melton: Fastest official 40 in The Big Ten 💨Bo Melton: 4️⃣.3️⃣4️⃣ ‼️ https://t.co/DbJzOWDWs9

John Ross ran the fastest 40-yard dash time in combine history

John Ross NFL Combine - Day 4

In 2017, John Ross stole the show at the NFL combine. The receiver from Washington shattered the NFL record that was previously held by Chris Johnson (4.24) and ran a 4.22 40-yard dash time. This catapulted Ross' draft stock and he was taken in the top 10 of the 2017 draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ross had the chance to win his own private island as the NFL and Adidas had a deal going on that if anyone broke the 40-yard dash record that they would be awarded with their own island. Ross, unfortunately, wasn't wearing Adidas-brand sneakers, which was part of the deal at the time, and missed out on owning his own island. Ross responded by saying he didn't wear Adidas cleats because he didn't own a boat or knew how to swim.

gifdsports @gifdsports John Ross on why he didn't wear Adidas shoes and attempt to win island "I can't swim and I don't own a boat" John Ross on why he didn't wear Adidas shoes and attempt to win island "I can't swim and I don't own a boat" https://t.co/mTXwe3ezhT

Edited by Piyush Bisht