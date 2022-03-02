How to watch NFL Combine? Time, TV channel and full schedule 

After being canceled in 2021 due to COVID-19, the NFL Combine is back this season. As we approach April and the 2022 NFL Draft, the off-season is in full effect as the combine begins this week. Scouts, general managers, coaches, and owners will all be at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis interviewing and watching draft prospects perform on-field drills as they prepare themselves for the draft.

The NFL invited 324 prospects to this year’s combine. Georgia (14), Alabama (11) and Oklahoma (11) are the schools with the most representatives.

What time does the NFL Combine start?

NFL Combine Vertical Jump workout - Day 2 NFL Combine Prospects for Combine

The NFL combine began on Tuesday and will go on until Monday, March 7th and will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium.

What channel is the NFL Combine on?

NFL Combine - Day 2

The NFL combine will be aired on NFL Network like it usually is. Viewers can also live stream the combine on Sling, Hulu, FuboTV, YouTube TV, and the NFL Mobile app. Unfortunately, fans will not see any televised content until Thursday, March 3.

NFL Combine full schedule

2015 NFL Combine 2015 NFL Combine

Below is the full schedule of the entire combine and the time at which they will air on NFL Network.

Monday, February 28

QBs, WRs, and TEs

Arrive at Lucas Oil Stadium

Pre-exams

Interviews

Tuesday, March 1

RBs, OL, and STs

Arrive at Lucas Oil Stadium

Pre-exams

Interviews

Wednesday, March 2

LBs and DL

Arrive at Lucas Oil Stadium

Pre-exams

Interviews

RBs, OL, and STs

Medical exams

Interviews

QBs, WRs, and TEs

Media sessions (8 AM ET)

Interviews

Thursday, March 3

QBs, WRs, and TEs

On-field drills (4 PM ET on NFL Network)

DBs

Arrive at Lucas Oil Stadium

Pre-exams

Interviews

LBs and DL

Medical exams

Interviews

RBs, OL, and STs

Media sessions (8 AM ET)

Interviews

Friday, March 4

RBs, OL, and STs

On-field drills (4 PM ET on NFL Network)

DBs

Medical exams

Interviews

LBs and DL

Media sessions (8 AM ET)

Interviews

Saturday, March 5

LBs and DL

On-field drills (4 PM ET on NFL Network)

DBs

Media sessions (8 AM ET)

Interviews

Sunday, March 6

DBs

On-field drills (2 PM ET on NFL Network)

As March begins, football fans have the combine to look forward to, followed by free agency, which starts in less than two weeks.

Edited by Piyush Bisht