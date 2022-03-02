How to watch NFL Combine? Time, TV channel and full schedule 

After being canceled in 2021 due to COVID-19, the NFL Combine is back this season. As we approach April and the 2022 NFL Draft, the off-season is in full effect as the combine begins this week. Scouts, general managers, coaches, and owners will all be at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis interviewing and watching draft prospects perform on-field drills as they prepare themselves for the draft.
The NFL invited 324 prospects to this year’s combine. Georgia (14), Alabama (11) and Oklahoma (11) are the schools with the most representatives.
What time does the NFL Combine start?
The NFL combine began on Tuesday and will go on until Monday, March 7th and will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium.
What channel is the NFL Combine on?
The NFL combine will be aired on NFL Network like it usually is. Viewers can also live stream the combine on Sling, Hulu, FuboTV, YouTube TV, and the NFL Mobile app. Unfortunately, fans will not see any televised content until Thursday, March 3.
NFL Combine full schedule
Below is the full schedule of the entire combine and the time at which they will air on NFL Network.
Monday, February 28
- QBs, WRs, and TEs
- Arrive at Lucas Oil Stadium
- Pre-exams
- Interviews
Tuesday, March 1
- RBs, OL, and STs
- Arrive at Lucas Oil Stadium
- Pre-exams
- Interviews
Wednesday, March 2
- LBs and DL
- Arrive at Lucas Oil Stadium
- Pre-exams
- Interviews
- RBs, OL, and STs
- Medical exams
- Interviews
- QBs, WRs, and TEs
- Media sessions (8 AM ET)
- Interviews
Thursday, March 3
- QBs, WRs, and TEs
- On-field drills (4 PM ET on NFL Network)
- DBs
- Arrive at Lucas Oil Stadium
- Pre-exams
- Interviews
- LBs and DL
- Medical exams
- Interviews
- RBs, OL, and STs
- Media sessions (8 AM ET)
- Interviews
Friday, March 4
- RBs, OL, and STs
- On-field drills (4 PM ET on NFL Network)
- DBs
- Medical exams
- Interviews
- LBs and DL
- Media sessions (8 AM ET)
- Interviews
Saturday, March 5
- LBs and DL
- On-field drills (4 PM ET on NFL Network)
- DBs
- Media sessions (8 AM ET)
- Interviews
Sunday, March 6
- DBs
- On-field drills (2 PM ET on NFL Network)
As March begins, football fans have the combine to look forward to, followed by free agency, which starts in less than two weeks.