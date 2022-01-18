Should the Indianapolis Colts make a trade for Russell Wilson?

The Indianapolis Colts are at a crossroads at the quarterback position.

Indianapolis acquired quarterback Carson Wentz before the start of last season. The Colts sent the Eagles a 3rd-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, plus a condtional (either 1st or 2nd-round) pick in 2022.

If Wentz played 75% or more snaps in 2022 or if the team made the playoffs, the conditional pick would become a first-rounder, which it did as Wentz did play more than 75% of team snaps.

Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL



nfl.com/news/eagles-to… The Eagles will receive the Colts' first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after Carson Wentz's 63 snaps in Saturday's win ensured he stays above the 75% snap-threshold stipulated in the terms of the trade The Eagles will receive the Colts' first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after Carson Wentz's 63 snaps in Saturday's win ensured he stays above the 75% snap-threshold stipulated in the terms of the tradenfl.com/news/eagles-to… https://t.co/6lpCO4ngVG

Prior to adding Wentz, Indianapolis had been trying to figure out its franchise quarterback since Andrew Luck unexpectedly retired before the 2019 season. They were aggressive in trying to find that answer by trading for then Patriots backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

After the 2019 season, Indianapolis explored other options in finding their next quarterback to lead them to the promised land.

Before the start of the 2020 season, the team signed veteran quarterback Phillip Rivers. The future Hall of Famer excelled as the quarterback, piling up a 11-5 record and making the postseason.

Their run fell short, however, with a first-round exit to the Bills.

This past offseason, Indianapolis was aggressive in acquiring Carson Wentz, giving up a 1st and 3rd-round pick. He went 9-8 as the starter this season, with the team just barely missing the playoffs.

Statistically speaking, Wentz has had a decent year, throwing for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and just 7 interceptions. But his decent play wasn't enough to bring Indianapolis back to where they were a year ago with an aging veteran quarterback in Phillip Rivers.

Russell Wilson could make the Colts a playoff team

Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals

Heading into the 2022 season, Wentz carried a lucrative $22 million cap hit, one of the highest in the league. With his lackluster play and unreliability, the Colts are definitely going to explore options at upgrading the position.

The team's front office said the salary cap wouldn't impact their decisions with free agency regarding the quarterback position.

Kevin Bowen @KBowen1070 Ballard doesn’t think Wentz’s cap situation for 2022 will have a big impact on their decision.



On QB:



“I’d like to quit band-aiding it. I’d like for Carson to be the long-term answer or for somebody to be here for the next 10 years.” Ballard doesn’t think Wentz’s cap situation for 2022 will have a big impact on their decision.On QB:“I’d like to quit band-aiding it. I’d like for Carson to be the long-term answer or for somebody to be here for the next 10 years.”

Russell Wilson hasn't demanded a trade from the Seahawks, but he has made it clear that he wants to explore his options and possibly put himself in a better situation. Going to Indianapolis would be one of the better situations.

The team has one of, if not the best running backs in the league with Jonathan Taylor. They also have one of the best offensive lines, led by Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelley.

To top it all off, the Colts have a stout defense led by All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard.

The Colts were a playoff team just a season ago with 39-year-old quarterback Phillip Rivers. If they added former Super Bowl winning quarterback Russell Wilson, they'd easily put themselves in contention to compete for a Super Bowl.

Edited by LeRon Haire