“He wants to make them pay for drafting Jordan Love” - Aaron Rodgers’ former teammate believes QB is sticking it to Packers 

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver and teammate of Aaron Rodgers, Greg Jennings, went on Undisputed this morning, voicing his opinion that Rodgers is sticking it to the team for drafting Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

"The Green Bay Packers... drafted Jordan Love, and Rodgers was not high on that draft pick," Jennings said. "So then you get two, three years removed from that. And what do you find yourself doing? You find yourself becoming back-to-back MVPs. So you stick it to the Green Bay Packers not by running out, but by performing and outperforming this contract."

Green Bay's 2020 first-round selection of Jordan Love left many people scratching their heads. Many thought that this was a sign that Rodgers was on his way out and that Love would take over as the starting quarterback next season, similar to the situation with the Chiefs replacing Alex Smith with the great Patrick Mahomes.

Jennings also added that if Rodgers wanted to, he could dismantle Green Bay and force a complete rebuild of the team.

"You saw what they did to Brett Favre," Jennings said. "Brett Favre never really had that opportunity to come back and really stick it to the Green Bay Packers in a way like Aaron Rodgers is doing right now. He has all the leverage. And so he's using that leverage. I truly believe if he wanted to dismantle the Green Bay Packers and completely destroy them and have them rebuild he would walk away, he would go somewhere else. But I don't think that's truly what he wants to do. He wants to make them pay for the decisions that they made in drafting Jordan Love by sticking it to them. Showing them that I have more than enough left in the tank to get it done and you're going to have to pay me to do so."

The Packers could have drafted an impact player in 2020 instead of Jordan Love

Instead of drafting Love with the the 26th overall pick in the 2020 Draft, Green Bay could have used that pick on an immediate impact player on either side of the ball. They could have drafted a receiver to help Rodgers out, such as Chase Claypool, Tee Higgins, or Michael Pittman Jr. The team could also have bolstered up their defense by drafting somebody like Jordyn Brooks, Patrick Queen, or Trevon Diggs..

Rodgers won back-to-back MVPs after Green Bay selected Love, who has played in just one game since entering the league. It's too early to say, but so far, it looks like the team could have used the 2020 first-round pick elsewhere to help improve their team.

