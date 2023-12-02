New England Patriots injury report: Latest on Ezekiel Elliott, Kayshon Boutte, Trent Brown and more for Week 13

The New England Patriots have had a challenging 2023 season by their lofty standards. Bill Belichick's side have a 2-9 record heading into Week 13 and are currently near the top of the leaderboard in the Caleb Williams' sweepstakes. The Patriots have failed to perform at an elite level all season long, and they'll have their work cut out against a Los Angeles Chargers side with something to prove.

New England Patriots' Week 13 injury report

Ahead of the Chargers game, the New England Patriots have a plethora of important players on the injury report. There are currently 12 players on the Patriots' website's injury report.

Of the 12, two have been officially ruled out of the game, namely wide receivers Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte. Furthermore, six players have been listed as "questionable" for the game, namely Chris Board, Trent Brown, Ezekiel Elliott, Riley Reiff, Sidy Sow and Deatrich Wise.

Ezekiel Elliott injury update

Patriots backup running back Ezekiel Elliott is currently dealing with a thigh injury heading into Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season. The bruising rusher is listed as "questionable" for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Elliot was limited in all three of his team's practices throughout the week. If he suits up for the game, then he'll likely backup franchise running back Rhamondre Stevenson. However, in a case where the Dallas Cowboys' legend sits, then fans can expect JaMycal Hasty or Ty Montgomery to step into his backup role for the crunch matchup against Brandon Staley's side.

Kayshon Boutte's injury update

According to the Patriots' website, rookie wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has been ruled out of his side's Week 13 game against the Chargers.

Boutte is set to miss his ninth game of the year on Sunday as he continues to recover from a shoulder issue and illness. Boutte has had an underwhelming start to his NFL career, with the LSU alum amassing a mere two receptions for 19 receiving yards as of Week 12.

Trent Brown's injury update

Offensive tackle Trent Brown is currently listed as "questionable" ahead of Week 13. Brown was dealing with chest and ankle injuries and was a limited participant throughout this week's training sessions. Like the other Patriots players listed as "questionable", Trent Brown's status will become clearer closer to the game as Bill Belichick's side prepare for a difficult contest on Week 13 Sunday Night Football.