"New Orleans on Halloween night, it's gonna be a huge game" - Tom Brady hypes up Buccaneers fans ahead of Week 8 clash

Tom Brady has been easy-going and much more enjoyable to watch on and off the field since he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He seems to be relishing playing for the first time in years and is more approachable to the fans. We would never have gotten a drunk Tom Brady on a boat while he was up north with Bill Belichick.

Tyler Dunne @TyDunne What a power move. Basically every other Canton-bound quarterback is unhappy right now. Being passive-aggressive. Here’s Tom Brady just drunk and chucking Lombardis boat to boat. What a power move. Basically every other Canton-bound quarterback is unhappy right now. Being passive-aggressive. Here’s Tom Brady just drunk and chucking Lombardis boat to boat. https://t.co/zQHY9hQJXp

Tampa Bay travel to face the New Orleans Saints on Halloween for a Week 8 showdown between the two best teams in the NFC South.

The Buccaneers are coming off an excellent game with the defense getting several turnovers and Mike Evans having his best game of the year with three touchdowns, one of those being Tom Brady's 600th touchdown pass.

The Saints, on the other hand, have had a rocky season, but could still turn it around to make a push for the playoffs. The game being on Halloween has apparently got Tom Brady excited, as seen in the video message the quarterback dropped on Twitter.

Tom Brady's Twitter video hypes fans up for Halloween matchup against Saints

Tom Brady released a video on Twitter for fans, hyping up the Halloween matchup. He started by congratulating all aspects of his team that played well in Week 7, including the running backs, the defense, the offensive line, and Mike Evans in particular. He then encouraged fans to come out for a "huge game" on Halloween.

Action Network NFL @ActionNetNFL Tom Brady has Love Sosa by Chief Keef playing in the background after a win against Chicago.Chess not checkers. Tom Brady has Love Sosa by Chief Keef playing in the background after a win against Chicago.Chess not checkers.https://t.co/ak5iG6gIRm

Moreover, Tom Brady having "Love Sosa" by Chicago's own Chief Keef play in his video after destroying the Chicago Bears just adds to how much the GOAT is enjoying himself in a care-free year. He's 44 years old with seven Super Bowl rings still playing at a top-5 level. Even if you weren't a fan of Tom Brady from New England, you have to appreciate and enjoy Tom Brady from Florida.

As for the meat and potatoes of the game itself, the New Orleans Saints face the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. They should win and ride the momentum when they host the Buccaneers next week. Should they end up losing to Geno Smith, Tom Brady and Tampa Bay could come in and take advantage of them as they lick their wounds. Either way, it should be a hard-hitting defensive game with the run game leading the way for both teams.

