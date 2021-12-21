New Orleans Saints' performance against Tom Brady is one no NFL team has managed to replicate in 15 years

Tom Brady has had an epic career, as well as an epic start to the 2021-2022 NFL season. But that all came to a crashing halt during last night's jaw-dropping shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints by a score of 9-0.

Although the Saints' offense was also limited by an offense quarterbacked by Taysom Hill and without head coach Sean Payton, out because of testing positive for COVID, their defense did what it typically does against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which baffles them beyond epic proportions.

The Saints were able to pull off a defensive performance for the ages against the NFL's highest scoring offense.

Tom Brady was held in check against the Saints in a performance not replicated in 15 years

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

On Sunday Night Football, the New Orleans Saints did the unthinkable: limit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense to zero points for the entire game.

This feat has not been done to Tom Brady in 15 years, since the Miami Dolphins shut out Brady's New England Patriots by a score of 21-0.

As an aside, the head coach of those 2006 Miami Dolphins was none other than Nick Saban, the current head coach and conductor of the University of Alabama's college football dynasty.

Saban is also a disciple of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, so perhaps it's not that much of a surprise that it was that team that last shut out Brady.

The record for a quarterback not being shut out in an NFL game currently sits at 255 games and is held by former New Orleans Saints quarterback and current NBC Sunday Night Football analyst Drew Brees.

Ironically, it was Brees's former team that did a number on Brady and the Buccaneers' offense. The front four constantly sent pressure and collapsed the pocket around Brady, which is universally known as kryptonite for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

And not to take away from a great defensive game from the Saints' defense, but during the course of the game, the Buccaneers also lost receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and running back Leonard Fournette.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Bucs WR Chris Godwin, who suffered an MCL sprain, is expected to miss the rest of the regular season, source said. With three games left, Injured Reserve makes sense. Godwin should be able to return for the playoffs, which obviously is most important. #Bucs WR Chris Godwin, who suffered an MCL sprain, is expected to miss the rest of the regular season, source said. With three games left, Injured Reserve makes sense. Godwin should be able to return for the playoffs, which obviously is most important.

The outlook for the Buccaneers may appear bleak after shooting blanks against the Saints.

But they hope to have Godwin back for the playoffs and also look forward to the return of Antonio Brown, who has been suspended for the past three games for misrepresenting his COVID vaccination status by allegedly using a fake vaccination card.

And although Sunday wasn't his best game, it never hurts to have Tom Brady on your side when the chips are down.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read: What happened to Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin?

Edited by Windy Goodloe