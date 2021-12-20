"Never thought I'd be playing football" - Playing in the NFL still a surreal feeling for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady has been at the pinnicle of the NFL for what feels like forever now. In a career spanning two decades, Brady has won every award a quarterback can.

With his seven Super Bowls, numerous NFL records and everything in between, Brady certainly has football at the professional level figured out. The 44-year-old spoke with team reporter Casey Phillips about this season and the reigning Super Bowl champion stated that he still pinches himself about playing in the NFL.

"I grew up as like just a normal kid in San Mateo, California, like, I just, I never thought I'd be playing football," Brady said. "You know, at a pro level. Of course, I dreamed of it. But I never imagined it could be like this, this is crazy and here I am."

Brady in awe of playing in the NFL

Also Read: Is Tom Brady playing tonight against New Orleans Saints?

For many, the chance to play in the NFL is a dream that often doesn't come to fruition, but with Brady, being the 199th pick in his draft class, he had to work the hard way to get where he is today.

After a career of over 20 years in the NFL, Brady has seen just about everything in the league. Playing with some of the greats such as Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans just to name a few.

NFL @NFL

83 postseason TDs.



That's 700 career TDs for 617 regular season TDs.83 postseason TDs.That's 700 career TDs for @TomBrady . 🐐 617 regular season TDs.83 postseason TDs.That's 700 career TDs for @TomBrady. 🐐 https://t.co/p3OVfIYbpI

Despite being "the" name people think of when talking about football and all the great players he has played with, Brady still can't believe that he finds himself playing with such great players in Tampa.

“When I was a kid I went out on the street and played with my friends and I threw the ball to them you know, they threw the ball to me and here I am, 44 years old and I’m still playing, you know I pinch myself,” Brady said. “I am throwing the football to Mike Evans, like that’s crazy.”

“You know I’m throwing to Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski and Antonio (Brown), like you go how did that happen in my life, like there is nothing better in the world," Brady finished.

NBC Sports Boston @NBCSBoston



Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski react to their eye-popping 90th regular season TD connection together 😳



▶️ Tracking Tampa Bay is presented by "We've been working on [our connection] since 2010... the second TD definitely brought us back to our heyday."Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski react to their eye-popping 90th regular season TD connection together 😳▶️ Tracking Tampa Bay is presented by @NissanUSA "We've been working on [our connection] since 2010... the second TD definitely brought us back to our heyday."Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski react to their eye-popping 90th regular season TD connection together 😳▶️ Tracking Tampa Bay is presented by @NissanUSA https://t.co/VVzxzJyt0L

It is hard to argue with Brady's comments as he has some of the best offensive weapons in the NFL to throw to on a weekly basis. Godwin has 1,054 receiving yards and five touchdowns, Mike Evans has 855 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns and his security blanket in Gronkowski has 498 receiving yards and six touchdowns on the season.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read: Tom Brady in line to win NFL MVP award going by this piece of history

Edited by David Nyland