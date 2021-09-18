New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers Predictions, Odds, Picks - September 19th, 2021 | NFL 2021-22 season

The New Orleans Saints will face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday as the NFC South rivals meet for the first time in the 2021 NFL season. QB Jameis Winston could be a saving grace for the New Orleans Saints as they enter a new era. QB Sam Darnold is hoping his defense can help the offense out more.

Both teams won in Week 1. While the Saints destroyed the Green Bay Packers, the Panthers outlasted the New York Jets. The NFC South could be a lot tougher this season and both Winston and Darnold could end up salvaging their careers.

New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers Predictions, Odds, Picks - September 19th, 2021

Match Details

Fixture - New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers | 2021 NFL Week 2

Date & Time - Sunday, September 19th, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST

Venue - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers Betting Odds

Overtime @overtime



Jameis Winston becomes the 4th Saints QB in franchise history with 5 passing TDs in a game 😳



➡️ Winston: 14/20 | 148 YDS | 5 TD



(per SAINTS BEAT PACKERS 38-3 🚨Jameis Winston becomes the 4th Saints QB in franchise history with 5 passing TDs in a game 😳➡️ Winston: 14/20 | 148 YDS | 5 TD(per @JohnDeShazier SAINTS BEAT PACKERS 38-3 🚨



Jameis Winston becomes the 4th Saints QB in franchise history with 5 passing TDs in a game 😳



➡️ Winston: 14/20 | 148 YDS | 5 TD



(per @JohnDeShazier) https://t.co/D7UsiKUxAh

Despite playing at home, the Carolina Panthers are the underdogs at +3.5 points. The New Orleans Saints manhandled Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, making them the clear choice as the favorites in this game.

The over/under is set at 44.5 points, which seems sort of low given the Saints have a very depleted secondary and Jameis Winston is a gunslinger against a weak defense for Carolina.

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers Picks

The New Orleans Saints are a good pick (-3.5 points at -106). The over seems likely for this game (over 44.5 points at -106) given the secondaries. A good prop bet for this game is to get Robby Anderson scoring a TD at +230. This should end with whoever is making the most plays downfield getting the win.

New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers: Key Injuries

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter More good New Orleans news: Saints CB Marshon Lattimore has agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million contract extension that could be worth up to $100 million, with $68.3 million guaranteed, per sources. It also includes the largest full guarantee at signing for any CB in NFL history More good New Orleans news: Saints CB Marshon Lattimore has agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million contract extension that could be worth up to $100 million, with $68.3 million guaranteed, per sources. It also includes the largest full guarantee at signing for any CB in NFL history

CB Marshon Lattimore signed a huge contract worth $97.6 million over five years just moments after beating the Green Bay Packers. However, the New Orleans Saints may not get their money's worth just yet as he is questionable with a hand injury and could sit out as a precaution.

LB Kwon Alexander (elbow), DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder), C Erik McCoy (calf) are all ruled out vs the Carolina Panthers. DB CJ Gardner-Johnson (knee) and DB PJ Williams (back) are also questionable. However, the Saints will likely make the call for at least one of their injured DBs to play.

The Carolina Panthers should be fairly healthy for the game with no one ruled out. DT DaQuan Jones and T Taylor Moton have both been limited in practice this week with groin injuries, but should play.

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers Head to Head

The New Orleans Saints hold the edge over the Carolina Panthers with an all-time record of 28-25. The Saints have won their last four meetings with the Carolina Panthers' last win was back in 2018 when Kyle Allen threw for three TDs.

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers Predictions

There is no guarantee that both Jameis Winston and Sam Darnold will have big games again, but it should be a close match that comes down to a game-winning drive.

Also Read

Darnold's connection to Robby Anderson could be an issue for the Saints if Lattimore, Williams and Gardner-Johnson are all out for the game. RB Christian McCaffrey could creep closer to 120 total yardage.

Prediction: The New Orleans Saints win in an effort led by RB Alvin Kamara with one rushing TD and one receiving TD for over 150 total yards with a score of 28-24.

Edited by Diptanil Roy