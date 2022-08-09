New report reveals how Tom Brady might've actually been the reason behind Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians' shock departure

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady came out of retirement in March this offseason after initially calling it a career the month before. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians stepped down as Tampa Bay head coach in March. He went on to take a front office position with the team.

It was reported that the three-time NFL MVP forced Arians out as head coach and that their relationship was on bad terms.

Boston Globe senior NFL Writer Ben Volin reported that Brady made the decision to return. Arians was removed from the sidelines in favor of defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

This was after meeting with the Tampa Bay owners, the Glazer family, at a Manchester United game. The English Premier League soccer team is owned by the Glazer family.

Back in June, Brady was asked by the media if his relationship with Arians had gone south, and he said:

“Zero whatsoever.”

The Buccaneers signal-caller said Arians was the reason he chose to play for Tampa Bay:

“He and I have a great relationship, and I think that’s part of the reason why I chose here was because of Bruce. He and I have been [in] incredible communication and he knows how I feel about him, and that’s the most important thing, and I know how he feels about me.”

The Super Bowl-winning head coach spoke to the Tampa Bay Times, saying that he’d have been on the sidelines in 2022, if Brady had stayed retired this offseason:

"I was going the other way. I was thinking he wasn't going to play, was thinking about who are we going to get? Who wants to trade? There wasn't anybody to draft. That was obvious. Me, to the public, I was fine with the two we had: Blaine (Gabbert) and Kyle (Trask).

"Because I've seen Blaine win with a good team behind him. Had Tom not come back, I probably would still be coaching. I couldn't give Todd that situation."

Tom Brady and Bruce Arians together with the Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

The former New England Patriots quarterback joined Tampa Bay in March 2020 with Arians, enjoying immediate success in year one together. Despite finishing second in the NFC South with an 11-5 record, Tampa Bay won their second Super Bowl in franchise history. They defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Super Bowl 55.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback earned his seventh Lombardi Trophy while Arians became the oldest head coach to win a Super Bowl. Last season, the team made it to the Divisional Round of the playoffs, coming up short against the Los Angeles Rams by a 30 –27 score at home.

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



"He has his Super Bowl and his legacy is set. His legacy will be what he's done for other people and that's always been what Bruce Arians is about." @JoyTaylorTalks isn't here for the Tom Brady/Bruce Arians conspiracy theories..."He has his Super Bowl and his legacy is set. His legacy will be what he's done for other people and that's always been what Bruce Arians is about." .@JoyTaylorTalks isn't here for the Tom Brady/Bruce Arians conspiracy theories..."He has his Super Bowl and his legacy is set. His legacy will be what he's done for other people and that's always been what Bruce Arians is about." https://t.co/QoFd8pD6IU

Whether or not the report is true about Brady's and the now-retired Arians’ soured relationship, both enjoyed a lot of wins and won a Super Bowl together.

We’ll see how Tampa Bay fares in the 2022 season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you believe that Brady forced Arians to retire? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe