New York Giants 2025 free agency tracker: Latest on Paulson Adebo and more

The New York Giants missed the playoffs in the 2024/25 NFL season. The Giants had a difficult year highlighted by quarterback uncertainty, and injuries to an array of key players.

Hence, acing this year's free agency is a must for the franchise. With that in mind, let's look at what the Giants have done so far.

New York Giants free agency tracker 2025

1. CB Paulson Adebo (3 years, $54 million)

The New York Giants secured the signing of cornerback Paulson Adebo for three years and $54 million. The former New Orleans Saints ball hawk was one of the best defensive free agents on the market.

Adebo will slot on alongside Deonte Banks in the corner spot on the Giants' secondary. Both players will be tasked with keeping opposing wide receivers in the stacked NFC East division honest.

2. S Jevon Holland (3 years, $45.3 million)

The Giants continued their secondary upgrade with the signing of Jevon Holland. Holland joins on a three-year, $45.3 million contract. $30 million of the money is guaranteed.

Holland was arguably the best safety available at the start of free agency. The former Miami Dolphins standout is now the eighth-highest paid safety in the league according to annual earnings. Hence, he'll be expected to provide great value for the Giants in the upcoming season.

3. DL Chauncey Golston (3 years, $19.5 million)

4. OT James Hudson III (2 years, $11 million)

5. DT Roy Robertson-Harris (2 years, $9 million)

6. LB Chris Board (2 years, $6 million)

7. OG Aaron Stinnie (1 year, undisclosed sum)

8. OT Stone Forsythe (undisclosed)

9. LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (undisclosed)

New York Giants 2025 free agency re-signings

1. WR Darius Slayton (3 years, $36 million)

The Giants are bringing back starting wide receiver Darius Slayton. Slayton has signed a three-year, $36 million extension to keep his talents in New York.

The 2019 fifth-round pick has spent his entire career with the Giants. He is a safe bet to get 700 plus receiving yards each season, and he'll be expected to make a jump in the 2025 regular season.

2. P Jamie Gillan (3 years, $9 million)

The Giants aren't just signing defensive and offensive talent. The franchise is also working to keep their special teamers on the roster.

The Giants have re-signed punter Jamie Gillan to a three-year deal. Gillan remains in New York on a contract worth $9 million. He's been the team's starting punter for the past three seasons and will continue in that capability for the foreseeable future.

3. QB Tommy DeVito (1 year, $1.03 million)

4. TE Chris Manhertz (1 year, undisclosed sum)

5. LB Dyontae Johnson (1 year exclusive rights free agent tender)

6. WR/KR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (undisclosed)

