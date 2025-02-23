New York Giants 2025 NFL draft picks: Full list of selections for Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll

Following another awful season, the New York Giants face a crucial summer in which they must select the right players in the draft and sign the best fits in free agency.

Coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen will still be in charge next season and will get another opportunity to show that they can lead this franchise back to the postseason. For the team, identifying and acquiring a stable quarterback is of the utmost importance, but adding to the foundational group of young players that has emerged as a bright core this year is nearly as crucial.

Here, we'll examine the Giants' 2025 NFL draft pick total and the spots in which they will select players.

What rounds are the New York Giants' draft picks in 2025?

The spots where the Giants will choose players in the 2025 NFL draft are listed below:

1) Round 1, Pick 3

2) Round 2, Pick 34

3) Round 3, Pick 65

4) Round 4, Pick 104

5) Round 5, Pick 153 (via Seattle Seahawks)

6) Round 7, Pick 217

7) Round 7, Pick 243 (via Buffalo Bills)

The Giants currently own seven selections in the 2025 NFL draft, including their original picks in Rounds 1, 2, 3, 4 and 7.

The Giants will not have their original sixth-round pick in this year's draft due to a 2023 trade with the Buffalo Bills for tackle Boogie Basham Jr., but they did acquire an additional seventh-round pick from the Bills in that deal.

The trade that brought Brian Burns to the Giants also delivered New York's original fifth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers. The team did, however, recover a fifth-round selection in the 2023 trade that took defensive tackle Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks.

There are reports that the Giants, who lost safety Xavier McKinney to the Green Bay Packers in free agency last year, may be eligible to get an additional fourth-round pick as a compensatory pick. However, nothing has been verified as of yet.

Who did the New York Giants select in the 2024 draft?

The New York Giants' full 2024 NFL draft picks are listed here:

Round 1 (No. 6 overall) - wide receiver Malik Nabers, LSU

Round 2 (No. 47 overall, via Seattle Seahawks) - Safety Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

Round 3 (No. 70 overall) - Cornerback Andru Phillips, Kentucky

Round 4 (No. 107 overall) - Tight end Theo Johnson, Penn State

Round 5 (No. 166 overall, via Carolina Panthers) - Running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., Purdue

Round 6 (No. 183 overall) - Linebacker Darius Muasau, UCLA

