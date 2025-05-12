New York Giants 2025 NFL schedule leaks, rumors tracker: All we know about Brian Daboll and Co's opponents this season

The full 2025 NFL regular season schedule will be officially unveiled on Wednesday. However, certain games have begun to leak ahead of that date. While NFL schedule leaks are frequently correct, it's crucial to keep in mind that nothing is official until the NFL makes an announcement.

While we already know that two NFC East rivals - the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys - will face off to kickoff the 2025 NFL season on Sept. 4, we are still awaiting the first leaked schedule for the New York Giants.

Keep checking back for updates on New York's schedule, as we will be revising this article as leaks about the Giants' schedule continue to emerge.

That said, we already know all the teams the Giants will face during the 2025 NFL regular season. The team will face each of its NFC East rivals twice, along with games against every team in the NFC North and AFC West divisions this coming season. The Giants, who finished fourth in their division last season, will also play teams that ended fourth in the AFC East, NFC South and NFC West.

Full list of the teams the New York Giants will face in 2025

The New York Giants were woeful at home during the 2024 season, winning only one out of nine games they hosted at MetLife Stadium.

With eight home games this upcoming season, the team looks to improve its home record. However, the Giants face a tough schedule that will test them after missing the postseason for the second straight year.

Below is a list of all the teams the Giants will face at home in 2025:

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings

San Francisco 49ers

Road games:

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Chicago Bears

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Las Vegas Raiders

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

Although the Giants are expected to be more competitive in 2025 than they were last season after making major roster improvements, a postseason berth remains unlikely given the strength of their opponents and their ongoing rebuild.

