New York Giants 3-round mock draft: Updated projections after moves for Darius Slayton and Jevon Holland in free agency

The hot seat is reaching boiling temperature for New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. Last season, they watched star running back Saquon Barkley leave in free agency and go on to win the Super Bowl with NFC East rivals Philadelphia Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Giants limped to a 3-14 record and cut ties with starting quarterback Daniel Jones midway through the season. Giants owners John Mara and Steve Tisch elected to bring back Schoen and Daboll for one more season, but they must deliver results to save their jobs.

They have been quiet in free agency. Their biggest additions are in the secondary with cornerback Paulson Adebo and safety Jevon Holland. They also re-signed wide receiver Darius Slayton to a three-year contract. The biggest question still remains, who is going to play quarterback for the New York Giants?

They have all three of their picks in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL draft and will pick at third, 34th, and 65th. They also have another pick, at 99, thanks to a compensatory pick from the departure of Xavier McKinney last offseason.

New York Giants 2025 NFL mock draft for 1st 3 rounds

#1. Round 1, pick 3: Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado Buffaloes

In every simulation of the mock draft, quarterback Cam Ward is off the board by the time the New York Giants pick at three. If they want Ward, they will likely have to move up to first overall pick to select him. We have a hard time seeing the New York Giants ownership signing off on a move that big, so they will instead go best player available.

In this mock, Abdul Carter was drafted by the Titans and Ward by the Browns, so Hunter is the pick for the Giants. The two-way star is one of the most dynamic players to come out of the draft in recent history, and the Giants can use him in both cornerback and wide receiver. With breakout star Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton already on the team, Hunter can focus primarily as a cornerback and play on offense in select packages.

#2. Round 2, pick 34: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota Golden Gophers

Quarterback is tempting, but it won’t matter who they select if they cannot protect him. The New York Giants badly need a tackle, and Aireontae Ersery is the pick here. Ersery was the starting left tackle for the Golden Gophers for two seasons and earned all-Big Ten honors in both. He is well-rounded in both pass and run protection and has good footwork for a man his size.

Drafting Ersery would improve an offensive line that consistently ranked among the worst teams in football last season. The Giants had the fifth-worst pass-blocking unit based on win-block percentage by Pro Football Focus.

#3. Round 3, pick 65: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama Crimson Tide

It would be unwise to pin your entire season on a third-round rookie quarterback, so this pick is made with the assumption that a veteran quarterback like Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson will enter the season as the starter.

Head coach Brian Daboll has to back himself by taking the quarterback with the highest upside left on the board. Milroe is way too inconsistent and can be too quick to leave the pocket, but he also has elite arm strength and high-end speed for a quarterback. The dual-threat element of his game can be enticing for the Giants.

#4. Round 3, pick 99: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee Volunteers

The New York Giants will be looking for role players who can contribute right away, and Sampson can start for the Giants on day 1. He set Tennessee’s record for most yards (1,491), rushing touchdowns (22), and total touchdowns (22) in a single season.

Running back is not a need, with Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary in the mix. However, Sampson has higher potential as the workhorse back on early downs, relegating Tracy and Singletary to passing or strategic downs.

