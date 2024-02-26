New York Giants 7-round Mock Draft: Moving on from Daniel Jones

Mock drafts are one of the best tools for predicting what each team may do during the NFL draft each year. When it comes to the New York Giants, a mock draft can go in many different directions. They have major decisions to make about some of their most important positions, including quarterback and running back.

What happens ahead of the 2024 NFL free agency period will give some insight into the Giants' plans for the future, but the 2024 NFL draft will likely be the biggest key to it. This mock draft reflects this concept as the franchise decides to start over at quarterback.

New York Giants 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 1

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Giants Mock Draft

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

6th overall pick: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU Tigers

It's important to remember that head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen did not draft Daniel Jones. They inherited him from the previous leadership, so they may use the 2024 NFL draft to select their quarterback, especially with Jones' contract having an out after this season. Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels is a great place to start over with a dynamic dual-threat.

New York Giants 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 2

39th overall pick: Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois Illini

Finding defensive tackles who consistently generate pressure against opposing quarterbacks is a luxury. Jer'Zhan Newton is one of those rare weapons, as demonstrated by his six sacks from the interior last year.

Potentially pairing him with Dexter Lawrence in the middle of the Giants' defense in this mock draft could give them one of the best interior combinations in the NFL.

47th overall pick: Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State Seminoles

The Giants desperately need help from their wide receivers, as they are one of the weakest groups in the entire NFL. Johnny Wilson could be what they are missing, as he is a massive receiver with elite athletic gifts. He is 6-foot-6 and weighs 237 pounds, but still has breakaway speed.

70th overall pick: TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State Cyclones

The Giants seem to have done well by selecting cornerback Deonte Banks in last year's draft, but they still need to improve their depth at this position. This mock draft has them select one of the most athletic defensive backs in this year's draft class. TJ Tampa is big for a cornerback at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, but he has plenty of speed to go with it.

New York Giants 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 3

108th overall pick: Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas Longhorns

Saquon Barkley is again pending free agency this year after receiving the franchise tag last offseason. The Giants have consistently been reluctant to offer him a long-term contract so they could select his potential replacement.

Jonathon Brooks is arguably the most well-rounded running back in the 2024 NFL draft class, so he could be a steal in the mid-rounds.

140th overall pick: Kitan Oladapo, S, Oregon State Beavers

Modern defensive schemes feature many formations with additional defensive backs and many teams prefer them to have versatile skill sets. Kitan Oladapo fits this mold well as a hybrid safety who plays best in the box but can contribute to many different assignments.

185th overall pick: Anim Dankwah, OT, Howard Bison

Offensive line depth is important for every NFL team, but considering the Giants' struggles at this position in recent years, they should make it a priority. Anim Dankwah is one of the largest overall players in the 2024 NFL draft, at 6-foot-8 and weighing 363 pounds. So he should be able to find a useful role.