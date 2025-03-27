New York Giants 7-round mock draft: Updated projections after Russell Wilson's addition

The New York Giants have had an eventful offseason, including signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston during the free agency period. It will be interesting to see how this affects their strategy in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft for their quarterback position.

Ad

Here's one way they could approach the process in the following seven-round mock draft.

New York Giants 2025 NFL mock draft for all 7 rounds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#1 - Round 1, Pick 3: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan Wolverines

Ad

Trending

The New York Giants have been connected to the top quarterback prospects with their third-overall pick, but they may go in a different direction after signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. Mason Graham is one of the best overall prospects in this year's draft and is projected to be an immediate difference-maker. Pairing him with Dexter Lawrence could create an elite duo.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 34: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss Rebels

Ad

If Jaxson Dart is still available in the second round, he would be an ideal pick. Having Wilson and Winston would allow him time to develop during his rookie season and take some of the pressure off of him. This would solve their long-term issue at quarterback while giving them plenty of flexibility during the 2025 NFL season.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 65: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas Longhorns

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that the Giants will select Cameron Williams in the third round. They have had issues finding reliable offensive linemen and their right tackle position is one of the weakest on their entire roster. Williams played right tackle with the Texas Longhorns, so he could be an upgrade to Evan Neal, who has severely struggled.

Ad

#4 - Round 3, Pick 99: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan Wolverines

Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux are a solid pair of edge rushers in New York, but they still lack depth at the position. Josaiah Stewart should be able to contribute as a rotational pass rusher right away and give their whole defense a boost. Pairing him with Mason Graham, his college teammate, in this mock draft is an added bonus for both of their outlooks.

Ad

#5 - Round 4, Pick 105: Caleb Rogers, OG, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Caleb Rogers is an ideal target when looking at the overall depth of their offensive line. He played multiple positions during his college football career, including both tackle spots and on the interior, so his versatility is valuable for an overall weaker unit.

#6 - Round 5, Pick 154: Savion Williams, WR, TCU Horned Frogs

The Giants appear to have hit a home run with Malik Nabers in last year's draft, but they would still benefit from continuing to upgrade their wide receivers. Savion WIlliams is a big-bodied target that would give them a contrasting style from what they currently have on their roster.

Ad

#7 - Round 7, Pick 219: Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State Cowboys

Tyrone Tracy is another offensive weapon that appears to be an excellent pick from last year's draft, but running back depth is always important now that teams often use multiple players in their offensive rushing schemes. Gordon adds a contrasting style to what the Giants currently have on their roster, as he is one of the bigger and more physical prospects at his position.

Ad

#8 - Round 7, Pick 246: RJ Oben, EDGE, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Teams can never have too many pass rushers on their rosters. Doubling up on the position this year isn't a bad strategy for the Giants. RJ Oben is a high-upside late-round flier that could potentially develop into a useful rotational piece.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.