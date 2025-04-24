New York Giants draft picks 2025: Full list of Brian Daboll's selections

The New York Giants finished last season with a disappointing record of 3-14. Despite that, both general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll kept their jobs.
Ad
The 2025 NFL Draft is critical for both of them, as they need to find players who can contribute from Day 1.
•
New York Giants draft picks 2025
- Round 1, pick 3
- Round 2, pick 2
- Round 3, pick 1
- Round 3, pick 35
- Round 4, pick 3
- Round 5, pick 18
- Round 7, pick 3
- Round 7, pick 30
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
New York Giants draft picks 2025: Round 1
New York Giants draft picks 2025: Round 2
New York Giants draft picks 2025: Round 3
New York Giants draft picks 2025: Round 5
New York Giants draft picks 2025: Round 6
New York Giants draft picks 2025: Round 7
Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.
Edited by Abhimanyu Chaudhary