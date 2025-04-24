New York Giants draft picks 2025: Full list of Brian Daboll's selections

The New York Giants finished last season with a disappointing record of 3-14. Despite that, both general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll kept their jobs.

The 2025 NFL Draft is critical for both of them, as they need to find players who can contribute from Day 1.

New York Giants draft picks 2025

Round 1, pick 3

Round 2, pick 2

Round 3, pick 1

Round 3, pick 35

Round 4, pick 3

Round 5, pick 18

Round 7, pick 3

Round 7, pick 30

