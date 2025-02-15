New York Giants free agency: 5 players NFC East team should target with $47,000,000+ in cap space

The New York Giants hold $47,114,074 in cap space heading into 2025 free agency. Following a 3-14 season, they need significant roster upgrades.

Here are five free agents the Giants should target:

1. Tee Higgins, Wide Receiver:

Despite durability concerns, Higgins remains "undeniably the top free agent option available," per NFL insider Connor Hughes. He logged 73 catches, 911 yards, and 10 touchdowns in just 12 games for Cincinnati. He's played a full season only twice in his career though (2020 and 2022).

2. Justin Fields, Quarterback:

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay speaks about Justin Fields as a prime target who "won't cost the Giants much." The 25-year-old posted a 4-2 record with Pittsburgh before being replaced. He's also amassed 2,509 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on 418 career carries throughout his NFL career.

NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

3. D.J. Reed, Cornerback:

Insider Connor Hughes notes how D.J. Reed "blossomed during his three years with the Jets." His PFF grades of 72.5, 77.9, and 70.7 for his last three seasons demonstrate consistency. The Giants could also acquire his services with the goal of developing young corner Deonte Banks.

4. Stefon Diggs, Wide Receiver:

NFL insider Connor Hughes wrote about how Stefon Diggs's connection with coach Brian Daboll from their days together with the Buffalo Bills could play a part in him potentially joining the Giants. In 2020, Diggs tallied 127 catches, 1,535 yards, and eight touchdowns. "Concerns about his age and durability will drive his price down," Hughes added.

5. Will Fries, Offensive Line:

NFL insider Hughes suggests Will Fries as a cost-effective alternative to premium guards. His 86.8 PFF grade before his tibia fracture in Week 5 shows promise. The Giants need alternatives after Jon Runyan Jr.'s 56.1 grade performance last season (per PFF).

New York Giants front office faces critical offseason

NFL: New Orleans Saints at New York Giants - Source: Imagn

New York Giants Owner John Mara is probably looking for improvements as head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen enter their fourth season. The Giants' offensive line surrendered a league-worst 133 sacks over two years. Center John Michael Schmitz improved from a disastrous 41.4 PFF rookie grade but still posted just a 51.4 grade for the season.

Spotrac estimates Justin Fields's market value at $6.4 million annually. This reasonable price allows New York to address other needs while adding a quarterback who fits Daboll's system.

The Giants could aim to build around their next quarterback. NFL Insider Chris Hughes suggests a receiving corps of Malik Nabers, Tee Higgins and Wan’Dale Robinson could rival past New York Giants stars Hakeem Nicks, Mario Manningham, and Victor Cruz.

Free agency opens March 12. The New York Giants' decisions this offseason could determine if Mara makes any drastic calls.

