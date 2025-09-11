  • home icon
New York Giants injury report: Latest on Malik Nabers, Dexter Lawrence, Micah McFadden and more for Week 2

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Sep 11, 2025 16:13 GMT
New York Giants Rookie Minicamp - Source: Getty
The New York Giants started the season with a 21-6 loss to the Washington Commanders. The Giants struggled on both sides of the ball, and it's a reminder of the work that Brian Daboll needs to do to make the team competitive.

With the New York Giants set to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, let's examine the injury report and the players who could miss the game.

New York Giants injury report

Malik Nabers' injury status

Malik Nabers was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice session. The Pro Bowler wide receiver is dealing with a back issue.

According to CBS Sports, Nabers will be limited in the first practice of the week. The report adds that the star wideout's practice reps simply seem to be being managed. It's worth noting that Nabers was limited in practice last week before being fully cleared to play in his team's opening weekend loss to the Commanders. He amassed a stat line of five catches and 71 receiving yards.

Dexter Lawrence's injury status

Dexter Lawrence did not participate in Wednesday's practice. The veteran defensive lineman sat out due to personal reasons.

Lawrence will be monitored in the days leading up to the New York Giants' Week 2 game against the Cowboys. He missed the last five games of the 2024 season due to a dislocated elbow.

Micah McFadden's injury status

Inside linebacker Micah McFadden will miss the Cowboys game. The starting ILB is dealing with a foot injury and won't recover soon enough to suit up in Week 2.

According to CBS Sports, Brian Daboll told reporters on Wednesday that McFadden won't play against America's team. McFadden's foot injury will require surgery, and he's set for a spell on the sidelines. Darius Muasau will likely take his place until he's fully recovered to step on the Gridiron.

Wan'Dale Robinson's injury status

Wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson missed Wednesday's practice session. The versatile pass catcher is dealing with an ankle issue.

According to CBS Sports, Brian Daboll informed reporters that Robinson would be unable to practice on Wednesday. He likely suffered the injury in his side's loss to the Washington Commanders. He'll need to return to practice on Thursday or Friday to give himself a decent chance of suiting up against the Cowboys on Sunday.

