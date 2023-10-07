New York Giants injury report: Latest on Saquon Barkley and Daniel Bellinger for fantasy football Week 5

When the New York Giants, including Saquon Barkley and Daniel Bellinger, made it to the NFC playoffs, much was expected of them this year as well. Instead, it has been a horror show for the supporters.

The Giants sit with a 1-3 record. Their only win came against the Arizona Cardinals and in games against the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks, they were shut out.

Much of the reason, though not all, can be said to exist due to injury issues faced by the New York Giants. Here, we look at the general situation of the franchise and its players prior to Week 5.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New York Giants Week 5 Injury Update

The Giants take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 5. It is a scary proposition given how tough they have found winning games this season. Except for a good second half against the Arizona Cardinals, they have been bad throughout.

Still mulling over Raheem Mostert? Check out our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

It has been further compounded by injuries. Their biggest concern last week was the offensive line and it remains the same that way even now. Three players are confirmed out and they are all on the offensive line. Guard Shane Lemieux is out with a groin injury, center John Michael Schmitz is out with a shoulder and tackle Andrew Thomas continues to be out a hamstring injury.

Apart from the three above, who did not practice this week, there are others who were limited. Running back Gary Brightwell is coming through an ankle injury. Adding to offensive line woes, guard Marcus McKethan has a knee injury. Defensive end Azeez Ojulari is dealing with a hamstring tweak in the defensive front. Offensive tackle Evan Neal is dealing with hand and ankle injuries. Wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson adds to offensive woes with his knee injury.

All of the players above are unspecified going into this game. Linebacker Micah McFadden is questionable, with an ankle injury, as are Saquon Barkley and Daniel Bellinger. We take a look at their injury statuses below.

Expand Tweet

Saquon Barkley Injury Update

Saquon Barkley was one of the chief reasons why the Giants did better last year than this and other recent seasons. Much of the offense was built on his yards on the ground.

This season, his injury and unavailability have stymied the Giants firepower. His ankle injury seems to be on the mend, though. He was limited in practice this week for all practice sessions.

This gives hope that even though he is questionable for Week 5, there is a chance they might see Saquon Barkley taking the field. However, for fantasy football purposes, if he is on the bench, it is better to keep him on the bench.

The Giants are playing the high flying Dolphins this week with a decimated offensive line. Even if Saquon Barkley was fully fit, he would struggle with a front that is struggling to protect the quarterback and open up running channels.

Daniel Bellinger Injury Report

Daniel Bellinger got himself injured with a fake tush-push that did not work last week against the Seattle Seahawks. It was not the only thing that failed that day. The tight end picked up a knee injury.

Expand Tweet

Anyone who saw the previous game and saw Daniel Jones sacked 11 times knows that the quarterback can ill afford to lose another blocker and short pass catcher. Daniel Bellinger had not returned in the last game but he was limited in practice over the course of this week. That makes him questionable for Week 5 but there is a small chance that he could take the field.

In terms of fantasy football, it is best to keep Daniel Bellinger sidelined. With so many components missing on the up front, the offensive unit as a whole is expected to struggle.

Confused about whom to start for Eagles vs Rams? Check out our Start/Sit Optimizer