New York Giants mock draft: 3 ways Joe Schoen could go in 2024 NFL Draft 

The New York Giants have one NFL draft pick in the first round and it presents several possibilities. Many have called for the team to start the transition away from Daniel Jones, but those fans will not be getting their way this year.

At least, that is what three simulations of the 2024 NFL draft are saying. Here's a look at the results of the three mocks, which see general manager Joe Schoen going an interesting way.

Giants Mock Draft 1.0

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brock Bowers at Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia v Florida State

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

The Giants went tight end in the first simulation. Brock Bowers, the tight end out of Georgia, went to New York at sixth overall.

In college, Bowers turned heads in a class that isn't exactly littered with Travis Kelce-type players. His best season came in 2022 when he logged 15 games, totaling 942 yards and seven touchdowns.

However, some may argue that his freshman season was his best year. In 2021, he earned 882 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Giants didn't trade down or trade up. They took the draft as it came and they settled on Bowers.

Giants Mock Draft 2.0

Malik Nabers (center) at Texas A&M v LSU

The team stayed in the pass-catching part of the roster but went in a different direction with the second simulation. With the sixth overall pick, the team selected wide receiver Malik Nabers out of LSU. To many, Nabers is the best-rated prospect in the NFL draft.

The wide receiver saw steady improvement year over year in college. In his freshman season, he earned 417 yards and four touchdowns. In his sophomore season, he earned 1,017 yards and three touchdowns. In his final year, he earned a whopping 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Giants Mock Draft 3.0

Rome Odunze at Washington State v Washington

In the final use of Sportskeeda's 7-round Mock Draft Simulator, New York remained in the pass-catching department, selecting wide receiver Rome Odunze out of the University of Washington. Odunze played four seasons, steadily improving each year after starting with just 72 yards in his freshman year.

All three simulator results for 2024 NFL Draft - Courtesy of Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

Then, in his sophomore season, he improved to earn 415 yards, and in his third year, he blew up. In 2022, Odunze earned 1,145 yards and seven touchdowns. However, he was not done there, earning 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns in his final season.

It will be interesting to see if NY goes WR or TE at sixth in the draft.