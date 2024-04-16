New York Giants mock draft: Best and worst-case scenarios for Brian Daboll and Daniel Jones in 2024 NFL Draft

Brian Daboll is still the coach of the New York Giants, although the 2024 season promises to be another difficult one for the team. Losing Saquon Barkley wasn’t ideal for an offense that relied on him, whilst there are equal concerns over whether the right decision was made to extend Daniel Jones’ contract.

Injuries curtailed his 2023 campaign, but mistakes were creeping back into his game. Admittedly the offensive weapons Jones had at his disposal in 2023 weren’t adequate. That needs to be addressed in the draft.

Their main position of need is at wide receiver, yet fortunately for the Giants, they are within touching distance of being able to secure one of the elite three receivers in this class.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Adding a player of that caliber immediately elevates your offense and makes your QB better. There is a reason Tom Brady had his best years when Gronk and Randy Moss were on the team.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

Daniel Jones could benefit by having a generational receiver to throw to, and the reality is that the media market in New York needs a poster boy. Not since Odell Beckham Jr. have the Giants had a mainstream star on offense, especially with Jones being a rather reserved character.

Marvin Harrison Jr. for example would be an immediate hit in New York and force people to take the Giants seriously.

Whilst it’s important for the Giants to make a headline in the draft, the position where they actually probably have the biggest need is at safety.

They will look to address this early, with a strong backfield necessary in the modern NFL. Daboll is on a hot seat after the 2023 season. He is either going to die or live by his decision to stick with Daniel Jones, and he has to help put the pieces in place in 2024 for Jones and the team to succeed.

New York Giants 2024 NFL mock draft scenarios

Giants mock draft: Best-case scenario

Giants' best-case selections are as follows

Sportskeeda’s 7-round Mock Draft simulator has the New York Giants making a big trade in order to secure the wide receiver of their dreams. In this best-case scenario for the G-Men, they can do a deal with the Arizona Cardinals to move up into the No. 4 slot, and are even more fortunate in that the first three teams all go with QBs.

This leaves Marvin Harrison Jr. free and available and the Giants don’t need to think twice. He is their guy. He is the guy for the big market and he is set for an exceptional NFL career.

He’s a game-changer on offense. He makes your offense look entirely more dynamic, just look at Ohio State. It’s rare that receivers are this hyped, but the three top ones in Harrison, Nabers and Odunze are hyped for good reason.

After securing Harrison, the Giants are forced to wait until the third round before their next selection, but they are able to add a starting quality safety in Beau Brade out of Maryland.

He’s quick and has reliable hands with his best work coming in the pass defense region. There may be some question marks over whether he has the physical power that someone of Kam Chancellor’s style did, which could be a problem against the run, but he defends passes brilliantly.

He could eventually be moved to cornerback if a better player becomes available at safety after the draft, but he adds quality here.

Replacing Saquon Barkley isn’t easy and the Giants won’t necessarily do so early. Jaylen Wright out of Tennessee is inconsistent but he has the explosive speed to create holes and take the ball to the house.

He will make highlight plays and at the very least give the Giants an option to run the ball, even if he isn’t Saquon Barkley.

The best-case Giants’ class of 2024:

· Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Ohio State

· Beau Brade, S, Maryland

· Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee

· Christian Jones, OT, Texas

· Jordan Jefferson, DT, LSU

· Jarius Monroe, CB, Tulane

· Tip Reiman, TE, Illinois

· Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, Washington

Giants mock draft: Worst-case scenario

Giants' worst-case draft scenario

Sportskeeda’s 7-round Mock Draft simulator paints the worst-case scenario for the Giants in the following way.

The team once again makes some trades to secure picks in the future, however, this leaves them with just five selections in the 2024 NFL draft, which is far from ideal.

After trading down from their spot in the first round, as hard to understand as that is, the Giants elect not to take a receiver but add another edge rusher in Chop Robinson.

A great player, yes, but why on earth would the Giants need him when they already have Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari and Dexter Lawrence? It’s overkill and a waste of a selection.

Ja’Lynn Polk eventually arrives as receiving help, but he isn’t good enough to help Daniel Jones. There are too many question marks there, and once again you’re creating a situation where if Jones fails to deliver, you’re able to ask whether or not he had the parts to succeed.

In drafting one of the top three WRs in the class, the Giants fans would have been able to fairly evaluate Jones, who would have had a top receiver to work with. Otherwise, we’re still wasting a year of evaluation on the QB nobody can seem to agree on.

Here’s how the draft played out in full in this scenario:

· Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

· Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

· Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

· Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale

· Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback