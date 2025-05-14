  • home icon
  New York Giants schedule 2025: Dates, time, TV channel, opponents & season outlook

By Habib Timileyin
Modified May 14, 2025 16:35 GMT
New Orleans Saints v New York Giants - Source: Getty
New York Giants schedule 2025 (image credit: getty)

Fans of the New York Giants are looking forward to an improved 2025 season after they won only three games in 2024.

With an offense that averaged less than 15 points per game last season, the Giants have plenty of fixing to do if they want to do better this year. However, after adding new quarterbacks this offseason, the team's strong rushing duo of Tyrone Tracy, Jr. and Cam Skattebo, along with several explosive receiving weapons, could help them improve offensively in 2025.

Here's a look at New York's schedule for next season.

New York Giants 2025 schedule and opponents

The New York Giants will face the Washington Commanders in a divisional game in Week 1. While they lost both of their 2024 season games against the Commanders, the Giants won the three previous games against their NFC East rivals.

Following their Week 1 matchup with Washington, New York will clash with the Kansas City Chiefs and LA Chargers, two teams that qualified for the playoffs last season, before Week 5.

The Giants' Week 6 primetime matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the team's biggest games in 2025. It is scheduled for Thursday Night Football at MetLife Stadium, according to USA Today's Art Stapleton.

WeekDateOpponentTime
(ET)		TV
1TBDWashington CommandersTBDTBD
2TBDDallas CowboysTBDTBD
3Sept. 21Kansas City Chiefs8:20 PMNBC
4TBDLos Angeles ChargersTBDTBD
5TBDTBDTBDTBD
6Oct. 9Philadelphia EaglesTBDAmazon Prime
7TBDTBDTBDTBD
8TBDTBDTBDTBD
9TBDTBDTBDTBD
10TBDTBDTBDTBD
11TBDTBDTBDTBD
12TBDTBDTBDTBD
13Dec. 1New England Patriots8:00 PMESPN
14TBDTBDTBDTBD
15TBDTBDTBDTBD
16TBDTBDTBDTBD
17TBDTBDTBDTBD
18TBDTBDTBDTBD
The schedule will be updated as new information comes to light.

New York Giants 2025 home schedule

The 2024 season saw the New York Giants win just one game at home. They hope to do better than that when they host eight games at MetLife Stadium in 2025. They will face the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, LA Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers at home next season.

WeekDateTeamTime (ET)Channel
3Sept. 21Kansas City Chiefs8:20NBC
4TBDLos Angeles ChargersTBDTBD
6Oct. 9Philadelphia EaglesTBDAmazon Prime
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
New York Giants 2025 away schedule

The Giants will also meet all their divisional rivals on the road this year. Additionally, they will take trips to the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints.

WeekDateTeamTime (ET)Channel
1TBDWashington CommandersTBDTBD
2TBDDallas CowboysTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
New York Giants 2025 season outlook

After finishing with a 3-14 record last season, the New York Giants have strengthened their quarterback room with the addition of Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston. They have also added elite defensive stars like safety Jevon Holland, edge rusher Abdul Carter and cornerback Paulson Adebo.

Although the team has made substantial personnel additions this offseason, New York is not projected to win enough games to qualify for the 2025 playoffs, given its challenging NFC East division.

The Giants, who are still rebuilding, are unlikely to contend for a postseason berth in 2025, but they should at least be stronger in offense and defense than they were during the previous campaign.

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
