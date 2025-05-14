New York Giants schedule 2025: Dates, time, TV channel, opponents & season outlook

Fans of the New York Giants are looking forward to an improved 2025 season after they won only three games in 2024.
With an offense that averaged less than 15 points per game last season, the Giants have plenty of fixing to do if they want to do better this year. However, after adding new quarterbacks this offseason, the team's strong rushing duo of Tyrone Tracy, Jr. and Cam Skattebo, along with several explosive receiving weapons, could help them improve offensively in 2025.
Here's a look at New York's schedule for next season.
New York Giants 2025 schedule and opponents
The New York Giants will face the Washington Commanders in a divisional game in Week 1. While they lost both of their 2024 season games against the Commanders, the Giants won the three previous games against their NFC East rivals.
Following their Week 1 matchup with Washington, New York will clash with the Kansas City Chiefs and LA Chargers, two teams that qualified for the playoffs last season, before Week 5.
The Giants' Week 6 primetime matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the team's biggest games in 2025. It is scheduled for Thursday Night Football at MetLife Stadium, according to USA Today's Art Stapleton.
The schedule will be updated as new information comes to light.
New York Giants 2025 home schedule
The 2024 season saw the New York Giants win just one game at home. They hope to do better than that when they host eight games at MetLife Stadium in 2025. They will face the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, LA Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers at home next season.
New York Giants 2025 away schedule
The Giants will also meet all their divisional rivals on the road this year. Additionally, they will take trips to the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints.
New York Giants 2025 season outlook
After finishing with a 3-14 record last season, the New York Giants have strengthened their quarterback room with the addition of Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston. They have also added elite defensive stars like safety Jevon Holland, edge rusher Abdul Carter and cornerback Paulson Adebo.
Although the team has made substantial personnel additions this offseason, New York is not projected to win enough games to qualify for the 2025 playoffs, given its challenging NFC East division.
The Giants, who are still rebuilding, are unlikely to contend for a postseason berth in 2025, but they should at least be stronger in offense and defense than they were during the previous campaign.
