New York Giants schedule 2025: Dates, time, TV channel, opponents & season outlook

Fans of the New York Giants are looking forward to an improved 2025 season after they won only three games in 2024.

Ad

With an offense that averaged less than 15 points per game last season, the Giants have plenty of fixing to do if they want to do better this year. However, after adding new quarterbacks this offseason, the team's strong rushing duo of Tyrone Tracy, Jr. and Cam Skattebo, along with several explosive receiving weapons, could help them improve offensively in 2025.

Here's a look at New York's schedule for next season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New York Giants 2025 schedule and opponents

The New York Giants will face the Washington Commanders in a divisional game in Week 1. While they lost both of their 2024 season games against the Commanders, the Giants won the three previous games against their NFC East rivals.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Following their Week 1 matchup with Washington, New York will clash with the Kansas City Chiefs and LA Chargers, two teams that qualified for the playoffs last season, before Week 5.

The Giants' Week 6 primetime matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the team's biggest games in 2025. It is scheduled for Thursday Night Football at MetLife Stadium, according to USA Today's Art Stapleton.

Week Date Opponent Time

(ET) TV 1 TBD Washington Commanders TBD TBD 2 TBD Dallas Cowboys TBD TBD 3 Sept. 21 Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM NBC 4 TBD Los Angeles Chargers TBD TBD 5 TBD TBD TBD TBD 6 Oct. 9 Philadelphia Eagles TBD Amazon Prime 7 TBD TBD TBD TBD 8 TBD TBD TBD TBD 9 TBD TBD TBD TBD 10 TBD TBD TBD TBD 11 TBD TBD TBD TBD 12 TBD TBD TBD TBD 13 Dec. 1 New England Patriots 8:00 PM ESPN 14 TBD TBD TBD TBD 15 TBD TBD TBD TBD 16 TBD TBD TBD TBD 17 TBD TBD TBD TBD 18 TBD TBD TBD TBD

Ad

The schedule will be updated as new information comes to light.

New York Giants 2025 home schedule

The 2024 season saw the New York Giants win just one game at home. They hope to do better than that when they host eight games at MetLife Stadium in 2025. They will face the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, LA Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers at home next season.

Ad

Week Date Team Time (ET) Channel 3 Sept. 21 Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 NBC 4 TBD Los Angeles Chargers TBD TBD 6 Oct. 9 Philadelphia Eagles TBD Amazon Prime TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

Ad

New York Giants 2025 away schedule

The Giants will also meet all their divisional rivals on the road this year. Additionally, they will take trips to the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints.

Week Date Team Time (ET) Channel 1 TBD Washington Commanders TBD TBD 2 TBD Dallas Cowboys TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

Ad

New York Giants 2025 season outlook

After finishing with a 3-14 record last season, the New York Giants have strengthened their quarterback room with the addition of Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston. They have also added elite defensive stars like safety Jevon Holland, edge rusher Abdul Carter and cornerback Paulson Adebo.

Although the team has made substantial personnel additions this offseason, New York is not projected to win enough games to qualify for the 2025 playoffs, given its challenging NFC East division.

The Giants, who are still rebuilding, are unlikely to contend for a postseason berth in 2025, but they should at least be stronger in offense and defense than they were during the previous campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.