New York Giants schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The New York Giants' 2025 NFL schedule is out. While the team may have a difficult start, they are expected to perform better than their dismal 3-14 record in 2024.
The Giants will have more depth at defense and effective quarterback play and are expected to continue the growth of the team's younger roster members.
Using the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, we have broken down the team's game-by-game predictions for the 2025 season.
New York Giants 2025 Schedule
Week 1 (September 7): at Washington Commanders, 1:00 p.m ET
Week 2 (September 14): at Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 3 (September 21): vs. Kansas City Chiefs at home, 8:30 p.m. ET (MNF)
Week 4 (September 28): vs. Los Angeles Chargers at home, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 5 (October 5): at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 6 (October 9): vs. Philadelphia Eagles at home, 8:15 p.m. ET (TNF)
Week 7 (October 19): at Denver Broncos, 4 p.m. ET
Week 8 (October 26): at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 9 (November 2): vs. San Francisco 49ers at home, 1 p.m. ET
Week 10 (November 9): at Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 11 (November 16): vs. Green Bay Packers at home, 1 p.m. ET
Week 12 (November 23): at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 13 (December 1): at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET (MNF)
Week 14: BYE
Week 15 (December 14): vs. Washington Commanders at home, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 16 (December 21): vs. Minnesota Vikings at home, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 17 (December 27): at Las Vegas Raiders, TBD
Week 18 (January 4): vs. Dallas Cowboys at home, TBD
New York Giants 2025: Game-by-game prediction
Week 1: Giants vs. Commanders
Prediction: 28-39
Week 2: Giants vs. Cowboys
Prediction: 29-21
Week 3: Giants vs. Chiefs
Prediction: 19-23
Week 4: Giants vs. Chargers
Prediction: 14-15
Week 5: Giants vs. Saints
Prediction: 26-15
Week 6: Giants vs. Eagles
Prediction: 18-22
Week 7: Giants vs. Broncos
Prediction: 19-22
Week 8: Giants vs. Eagles
Prediction: 20-22
Week 9: Giants vs. 49ers
Prediction: 18-20
Week 10: Giants vs. Bears
Prediction: 15-16
Week 11: Giants vs. Packers
Prediction: 15-24
Week 12: Giants vs. Lions
Prediction: 17-19
Week 13: Giants vs. Patriots
Prediction: 16-24
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: Giants vs. Commanders
Prediction: 22-15
Week 16: Giants vs. Vikings
Prediction: 20-26
Week 17: Giants vs. Raiders
Prediction: 31-28
Week 18: Giants vs. Cowboys
Prediction: 17-39
New York Giants' projected 2025 regular-season record
The Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor does not predict the New York Giants finishing higher in the NFC East division than they did last season. According to the prediction tool, the Giants will win one more game than they did last season and their 4-13 record will put them in last place in their division.
This prediction suggests that the Giants will not qualify for the playoffs, meaning that their playoff drought will continue into its third year.
