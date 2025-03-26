New York Giants Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2025 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Brian Daboll and Co.

The New York Giants had a year to forget in 2024. After a mixed start to the season, the franchise ended Daniel Jones's experience at quarterback, missed out on the playoffs yet again, and dealt with an array of injuries all season long.

However, there is reason for optimism regarding rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers's rookie year. After a solid start to his professional football career, Nabers earned a Pro Bowl nod, which is a fresh reminder of how important it is to ace the NFL draft.

With the 2025 NFL draft around the corner, the New York Giants are set to invite players for a "Top 30" visit. Here we will look at the players set to visit the Giants in the lead-up to the draft.

New York Giants Top 30 visits tracker

These are the Top 30 prospects set to visit the New York Giants in 2025:

Cam Ward, Quarterback, Miami Hurricanes

Marcus Mbow, Offensive Line, Purdue Boilermakers

Shedeur Sanders, Quarterback, Colorado Buffaloes

The New York Giants need a young quarterback to pair with Malik Nabers for the foreseeable future. Yes, they have Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston under contract, but it'll be hard for them to pass up on Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders if they're available at pick three.

The offensive line is also a cause for concern with the Giants. The team needs as many elite players as possible to protect their QB1 and backfield members.

These are the Giants' picks in this year's draft:

Round 1: No. 3 overall

Round 2: No. 34

Round 3: Nos. 65, 99 (Compensatory Pick)

Round 4: No. 105

Round 5: No. 154 (from the Seattle Seahawks)

Round 7: Nos. 219, 246 (from the Buffalo Bills)

Prospect to watch

Shedeur Sanders, Quarterback, Colorado Buffaloes

Shedeur Sanders is one of the best players in this year's draft class. The Colorado Buffaloes star enjoyed an impressive collegiate football career first with the Jackson State Tigers and then with the Buffaloes.

Shedeur is the son of Deion Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Fame and arguably the greatest cornerback to play the game. Coach Prime coached him throughout his college football career.

Sanders is an elite quarterback whose biggest skills are grit, accuracy and leadership. He is a winner and has brought success to every team he's played for. He won the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award for his efforts in the 2024 college football season.

Sanders could join the Giants and learn from Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in his rookie season. Then, he'll take over the QB1 spot for next season and potentially the next decade.

