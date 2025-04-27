  • home icon
  • New York Giants Undrafted Free Agents Signings Tracker After 2025 NFL Draft

New York Giants Undrafted Free Agents Signings Tracker After 2025 NFL Draft

By Andre Castillo
Modified Apr 27, 2025 05:11 GMT
The New York Giants are entering a new era under center in 2025. After an ignominious end to the Daniel Jones era, they have decided to lean on a combination of youth and experience at quarterback.

Joining veterans Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson and sophomore Tommy DeVito on the depth chart is Jaxson Dart, whom the franchise traded up for to nab with the 25th overall pick.

Other notable moves include edge rusher Abdul Carter third overall and bolstering the running back room with fourth-rounder Cam Skattebo. But some more stars could emerge from the following pool of players who did not hear their names called from Thursday to Saturday.

New York Giants 2025 Undrafted Free Agents Tracker

Here is a list of Giants UDFA signings so far:

  • WR Jordan Bly, Gardner-Webb
  • WR Beaux Collins, Notre Dame
  • CB RJ Delancy III, Wisconsin
  • DB Makari Paige, Michigan
  • TE Jermaine Terry, Oregon State
  • OL Jaison Williams, Youngstown State
  • DE Trace Ford, Oklahoma
  • WR Dalen Cambre, Louisiana
  • WR Da'Quan Felton, Virginia Tech

In a draft class rich in wide receiver talent, the Giants elected not to draft one. Instead, they have turned towards a host of other players.

Jordan Bly, despite having finished his college career at unfancied FCS Gardner-Webb, has the most name value of the group. He is the son of former Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowl cornerback Dre Bly, who is currently an assistant defensive backs coach at the intrastate rival Jets.

Beaux Collins is best known for catching what would ultimately become the game-changing touchdown against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

Dalen Cambre rarely saw snaps for the Ragin' Cajuns, catching just ten passes for 123 yards in his career. However, he was a key special teamer, unusually holding for kicks (a designation usually given to the punter) in addition to taking part in punt blocking and kick returns.

Among the defensive pickups, RJ Delancy III was teammates with third-round DI Darius Alexander and Philadelphia Eagles sophomore Quinyon Mitchell before transferring to Wisconsin. Meanwhile, Makari Paige was a key contributor to Michigan's national title win in 2023 before being named a defensive captain for his final season.

New York Giants 2025 NFL Draft: A recap

  • Round 1, No. 3: Abdul Carter, ED
  • Round 1, No. 25: Jaxson Dart, QB
  • Round 3, No. 65: Darius Alexander, DI
  • Round 4, No. 105: Cam Skattebo, RB
  • Round 5, No. 154: Marcus Mbow, OI
  • Round 7, No. 219: Thomas Fidone, TE
  • Round 7, No. 246: Korie Black, CB
