New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Jaxson Dart, Justin Herbert

For the first time, Jaxson Dart's New York Giants will face a different NFL team. The Giants could have chosen an easier opponent than the biggest challenge in the AFC West since Patrick Mahomes' emergence, but the Giants decided they wanted that opportunity for the rookie.Can the Giants upset the Chargers in New York? It certainly would change the tone for Dart immediately, but it's a tough task. Keep checking back, as the scores and statistics for both teams will be updated.Giants vs Chargers Box ScoreTeam1Q2Q3Q4QTotalNew York Giants7613Los Angeles Chargers01010New York Giants Box ScorePassingPlayerCompletions/attemptsYardsTouchdownsInterceptionsJaxson Dart7/115900Rushing and ReceivingPlayerCarriesYardsRushing TouchdownsReceptionsYardsTouchdownsCam Skattebo1046.Jaxson Dart6441Malik Nabers0002200Devin SingletaryDarius SlaytonDaniel BellingerTheo JohnsonWan'Dale Robinson100DefensePlayerTotal TacklesSolo TacklesSacksTackles for LossPasses DeflectedQB HitsBobby OkerekeTyler NubinDexter LawrenceDarius MuasauJevon HollandKayvon ThibodeauxAbdul CarterBrian BurnsKickingPlayerField GoalsExtra PointsJude McAtamney PuntingPlayerPuntsYardsInside 20LongestJamie Gillan Los Angeles Chargers Box ScorePassingPlayerCompletions/AttemptsYardsTouchdownsInterceptionsJustin Herbert16/2614211Rushing and ReceivingPlayerCarriesYardsRushing TouchdownsReceptionsYardsTouchdownsOmarion Hampton414Keenan AllenLadd McConkeyJustin HerbertQuentin Johnston6681Oronde GadsdenDefensePlayerTotal TacklesSolo TacklesSacksTackles for LossPasses DeflectedQB HitsAlohi GilmanBud DupreeCam HartCaleb MurphyDa'Shawn HandDaiyan HenlryJamaree CaldwellKickingPlayerField GoalsExtra PointsCameron DickerPuntingPlayerPuntsYardsInside 20LongestJK ScottGiants vs. Chargers Game SummaryThe Los Angeles Chargers received first, but didn't deliver a first down, going three-and-out and punting. Jaxson Dart's first drive ended in a rushing touchdown by the rookie to take the lead over the Chargers 7-0. The Chargers had a better second drive, avoiding a three-and-out. However, it went scoreless, ending in a punt. Chargers left tackle Joe Alt was carted off the field during the drive.The Giants punted back after a 19-yard drive. Justin Herbert then turned the football over for a near pick-six before saving the touchdown himself.Jaxson Dart's Giants failed to score a touchdown, settling for a field goal on a drive that ultimately went for -1 yard. The Chargers doubled up, driving into the redzone before getting held to a field goal to make the score 10-3. The Giants were met with a nightmare sight as Malik Nabers was injured on the following drive. He was carted off, grabbing his knee.The Giants then capped off the more than six-minute drive with a field goal to make the score 13-3. The Chargers responded, delivering a deep touchdown from Herbert to Johnston to make the score 10-13.