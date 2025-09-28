  • home icon
  • New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Jaxson Dart, Justin Herbert

New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Jaxson Dart, Justin Herbert

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Sep 28, 2025 18:48 GMT
New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Jaxson Dart, Justin Herbert - Source: Getty
New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Jaxson Dart, Justin Herbert - Source: Getty

For the first time, Jaxson Dart's New York Giants will face a different NFL team. The Giants could have chosen an easier opponent than the biggest challenge in the AFC West since Patrick Mahomes' emergence, but the Giants decided they wanted that opportunity for the rookie.

Can the Giants upset the Chargers in New York? It certainly would change the tone for Dart immediately, but it's a tough task. Keep checking back, as the scores and statistics for both teams will be updated.

Giants vs Chargers Box Score

Team1Q2Q3Q4QTotal
New York Giants76

13
Los Angeles Chargers010

10
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

New York Giants Box Score

Passing

PlayerCompletions/attemptsYardsTouchdownsInterceptions
Jaxson Dart7/115900
Rushing and Receiving

PlayerCarriesYardsRushing TouchdownsReceptionsYardsTouchdowns
Cam Skattebo
1046.


Jaxson Dart6441


Malik Nabers0002200
Devin Singletary





Darius Slayton





Daniel Bellinger





Theo Johnson





Wan'Dale Robinson


100







Defense

PlayerTotal TacklesSolo TacklesSacksTackles for LossPasses DeflectedQB Hits
Bobby Okereke





Tyler Nubin





Dexter Lawrence





Darius Muasau





Jevon Holland





Kayvon Thibodeaux





Abdul Carter





Brian Burns












Kicking

PlayerField GoalsExtra Points
Jude McAtamney

Punting

PlayerPuntsYardsInside 20Longest
Jamie Gillan



Los Angeles Chargers Box Score

Passing

PlayerCompletions/AttemptsYardsTouchdownsInterceptions
Justin Herbert16/2614211
Rushing and Receiving

PlayerCarriesYardsRushing TouchdownsReceptionsYardsTouchdowns
Omarion Hampton414



Keenan Allen





Ladd McConkey





Justin Herbert





Quentin Johnston


6681
Oronde Gadsden





Defense

PlayerTotal TacklesSolo TacklesSacksTackles for LossPasses DeflectedQB Hits
Alohi Gilman





Bud Dupree





Cam Hart





Caleb Murphy





Da'Shawn Hand





Daiyan Henlry





Jamaree Caldwell















































Kicking

PlayerField GoalsExtra Points
Cameron Dicker

Punting

PlayerPuntsYardsInside 20Longest
JK Scott



Giants vs. Chargers Game Summary

The Los Angeles Chargers received first, but didn't deliver a first down, going three-and-out and punting. Jaxson Dart's first drive ended in a rushing touchdown by the rookie to take the lead over the Chargers 7-0. The Chargers had a better second drive, avoiding a three-and-out. However, it went scoreless, ending in a punt. Chargers left tackle Joe Alt was carted off the field during the drive.

The Giants punted back after a 19-yard drive. Justin Herbert then turned the football over for a near pick-six before saving the touchdown himself.

Jaxson Dart's Giants failed to score a touchdown, settling for a field goal on a drive that ultimately went for -1 yard. The Chargers doubled up, driving into the redzone before getting held to a field goal to make the score 10-3. The Giants were met with a nightmare sight as Malik Nabers was injured on the following drive. He was carted off, grabbing his knee.

The Giants then capped off the more than six-minute drive with a field goal to make the score 13-3. The Chargers responded, delivering a deep touchdown from Herbert to Johnston to make the score 10-13.

Ian Van Roy

Ian Van Roy

Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.

He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.

Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.

He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.

In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors.

