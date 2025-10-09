New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles weather report: Latest on conditions at MetLife Stadium for Week 6 TNF clash in NYC

  • home icon
By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 09, 2025 13:45 GMT
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants - Source: Getty
The Philadelphia Eagles will travel to New Jersey to face off against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. The Eagles are 4-1 entering the game, while the Giants have compiled a 1-4 record.

With that in mind, let's examine the weather report for the Thursday Night Football game.

New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles weather report

The New York Giants versus Philadelphia Eagles game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET tonight. Brian Daboll's side will welcome the defending Super Bowl champions to their home turf.

According to Bookmakers Review, the weather in tonight's game feels like 53°. There will be clouds ranging from 2% to 6% during the contest with 0% precipitation.

Furthermore, the winds will be 8.1mph at the start of the game before reaching 5.8mph towards the conclusion. The weather looks clear, and it's unlikely to impact the showdown.

How to watch New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles?

The New York Giants enter tonight's game fresh off a loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Giants failed to defeat a previously winless Saints as they slumped to the first loss of Jaxson Dart's professional football career.

Brian Daboll's side will be facing a significantly more daunting task as they host the reigning Super Bowl champions on Thursday Night Football. It'll also be a homecoming for Saquon Barkley, who spent the first six seasons of his career with the Giants. Daboll's side must keep Barkley, Jalen Hurts, and Co. quiet if they're to record a win tonight.

The Philadelphia Eagles are on the road in Week 6. They'll continue their Super Bowl defense with a game against the New York Giants. Nick Sirianni's squad is looking to bounce back from its Week 5 loss against the Denver Broncos.

Jalen Hurts will attempt to combine with Saquon Barkley, A. J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Co. to break down the Giants' defense. It's a game that the Eagles should be winning if they're to stay on track in their Super Bowl defense.

Here's what you need to know about watching the game:

  • Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025
  • Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video, FuboTV and DAZN
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Venue: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

