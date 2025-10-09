New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles predictions, odds, and picks for Week 6 TNF clash

Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season begins with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants have struggled to just a 1-4 record this year while the Eagles are 4-1, though they are coming off of a loss from last week. Here's everything to know about in this game and how things could potentially play out.

New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles: Game Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants on TNF

Date & Time: Thursday, October 9, 2025 at 8:15 PM ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles: Betting Odds (via BetMGM)

Spread

Giants (+7.5)

Eagles (-7.5)

Moneyline

Giants (+310)

Eagles (-400)

Total

Over / Under (40.5)

New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles: Picks

Giants vs Eagles

The Giants will be playing this Week 6 game without Darius Slayton, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. With Malik Nabers also on the injured list and scheduled to miss the rest of the season, they will need other wide receivers to step up.

Wan'Dale Robinson is the most likely candidate to do so. He has already recorded eight receptions across the past two weeks since Jaxson Dart tooke over as their starting quarterback and could potentially see an increased workload this week. Betting him to record more than five receptions in Week 6 is a solid pick.

Another intriguing pick for Week 6 is taking under 65.5 receiving yards for AJ Brown. He has been massivbely disappoitning this year for the Eagles, with 43 yards or fewer in four of his five games. He is also averaging fewer than 50 yards per game this season, giving the bet plenty of value at a currently inflated number.

New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles: NFL Injury Report

Giants

WR Darius Slayton (Hamstring) - OUT

LB Swayze Bozeman (Ankle) - OUT

LB Demetrius Flanagan-Fowles (Hamstring) - OUT

OT Jermaine Eluemunor (Back) - Questionable

Eagles

OG Landon Dickerson (Ankle) - OUT

TE Grant Calcaterra (Oblique) - OUT

DT Jalen Carter (Heel) - Questionable

LB Nakobe Dean (Knee) - Questionable

New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles: Head-to-Head

The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles have faced off 185 times in NFL history, with the Eagles holding a 95-88-2 advantage in head-to-head record. They have found even more success in recent years, having defeated the Giants in seven of their past eight matchups. They are also 19-4 in their past 23 meetings.

New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles: Prediction for TNF Week 6

The Eagles hold the significant edge in recent history against the Giants and have also been more successfulin general in recent years. This includes winning a Super Bowl ring last year and beating the Giants in both of their seasonal matchups. While the Eagles haven't looked quite as dominat this season so far, they are likely to come away with a victory in Week 6 on Thursday Night Football.

Prediction: Eagles 23 - Giants 17

