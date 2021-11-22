New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers prediction, odds and picks - November 22, 2021 | NFL Week 11

The New York Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will fight on Monday in the last game of Week 11. The Giants are coming from an impressive win, while the Buccaneers are on a two-game losing streak.

You should never put Daniel Jones and Tom Brady in the same sentence, and 2021 is a good reflection of why: Giants fans are sick of their quarterback and want the organization to blow it up and rebuild, while Buccaneers fans are in heaven with their quarterback, especially after he won the Super Bowl in his first season at Florida.

A win would be massive for both teams: the Giants want to keep their playoff hopes alive, while the Buccaneers want to return for the seed 1 fight.

New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers match details

Date: November 22, 2021

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, FL

Time: 8:15 pm EST

New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers betting odds

Spreads

New York Giants: +10.5 (-110)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

New York Giants: +400

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -250

Totals

New York Giants: O50.0 (-110)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: U50.0 (-110)

New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers betting

picks

This is a game where the Buccaneers will have the complete edge. They will be playing at home following a disappointing loss to the Washington Football Team last Sunday. Bruce Arians let his feelings known, saying that "they were a dumb team".

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Los Angeles Rams

The Buccaneers are a better team and they should win this game, but there's a safer pick than Tampa's spread: the under. No Giants game has hit 50 points since Week 5, and this mark was only hit twice in nine games this year. Pick the under.

New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers key injuries

New York Giants injuries

Three starters will be out for the Giants on Monday: cornerback Logan Ryan has COVID-19, wide receiver Sterling Shepard has a quad problem and linebacker Lorenzo Carter has an illness. Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) is questionable to play.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers injuries

Only wide receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) is confirmed as out for the game, but nose tackle Vita Vea (knee) is doubtful and his presence in the contest is a long-shot. Tight end Rob Gronkowski (back) and nose tackle Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (ankle) are both questionable to play.

New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers head-to-head

The two teams have played 24 times against each other in the NFL. New York lead the head-to-head series 16-8.

They've played just once since Tom Brady moved over to Tampa Bay, where the Buccaneers won a close 25-23 contest last year.

New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers prediction

The Buccaneers will play with some sense of urgency as they're getting far from fighting for home-field advantage. They've lost two straight games and Bruce Arians is not happy with his team right now, so we're expecting Tampa Bay to bounce back on Monday.

Prediction: Tampa Bay win by more than 7 points.

