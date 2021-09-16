New York Giants vs Washington Football Team Prediction and Preview - September 16th, 2021, 8:20 PM ET | NFL Week 2

The New York Giants face the Washington Football Team in the NFC East's first divisional clash of the season. Both teams are looking for their first season victory on Thursday Night Football, September 16th, 8:20 PM ET.

The New York Giants lost to the Denver Broncos (27-13) in Week 1, while the Washington Football Team fell to the Los Angeles Chargers (20-16).

Match details

Fixture – New York Giants vs. Washington Football Team | 2021 NFL Week 2.

Date & Time – Thursday, September 16th, 8:20 PM ET

Venue – FedExField

New York Giants preview

The New York Giants need to play completely differently from last week's loss. Not only because falling to a 0-2 record would make it difficult to launch a playoff run, but mainly to justify the investment made in the offseason. Even with the signings of Kenny Golladay and Kyle Rudolph, and taking Kadarius Toney in the first round of the NFL draft, the offense was as ineffective in Week 1, as it was last season.

The defense also needs to play better. If there was an expectation of improvement following cornerback Adoree' Jackson's signing, the game showed the unit is still a work in progress.

Key player – Daniel Jones

In his third year, it is time for the quarterback to stand up to the plate. There is no more room for foolish turnovers, like the fumble against the Broncos. Also, if he wants to be considered an elite QB, it is time to mask Jason Garrett's awful playcalling.

New York Giants predicted starting lineup

Offense

QB – Daniel Jones

RB – Saquon Barkley (Q), Devontae Booker

WR – Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton

TE – Evan Engram (Q), Kyle Rudolph

OL – Andrew Thomas, Shane Lemieux (Q), Nick Gates, Will Hernandez, Nate Solder

Defense

DL – Dexter Lawrence, Austin Johnson, Leonard Williams

LB – Lorenzo Carter, Tae Crowder, Blake Martinez

CB – James Bradberry, Adoree' Jackson, Rodarius Williams

S – Jabrill Peppers, Logan Ryan

Special teams

K – Graham Gano

P – Riley Dixon

KR – Jabrill Peppers, Kadarius Toney

PR – Jabrill Peppers, Adoree' Jackson

Washington Football Team preview

Like the Giants, the Washington Football Team needs a win to not start the season 0-2. However, unlike the divisional rival, Washington showed some good signs against the Los Angeles Chargers, especially considering that team lost their starting QB, Ryan Fitzpatrick, due to a hip injury.

Key Player – Taylor Heinicke

The undrafted QB will start his second game with Washington against the Giants. In the first, he surprised everyone and almost upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last season's wildcard playoff round.

Against the Chargers, Taylor Heinicke again played well. If those samples are a trend, and not just lucky games, Washington can win. However, if he is not as good as anticipated, the Giants can easily win.

Washington Football Team predicted starting lineup

Offense

QB – Taylor Heinicke

RB – Antonio Gibson

WR – Terry McLaurin, Cam Sims, Adam Humphries

TE – Logan Thomas

OL – Charles Leno Jr., Wes Schweitzer, Chase Roullier, Brandon Scherff, Sam Cosmi

Defense

DL – Chase Young, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat,

LB – Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis, Jon Bostic

CB – Kendall Fuller, William Jackson III

S – Landon Collins, Kamren Curl

Special teams

K – Dustin Hopkins

P – Tress Way

KR – DeAndre Carter, Jaret Patterson

PR – DeAndre Carter

Giants vs. Washington prediction

If Taylor Heinicke is the real deal and the Giants' offense keeps playing like last game and last season, the Washington Football Team will easily win. However, if Heinicke is worse than everyone anticipates and Daniel Jones steps his game a little bit, the Giants will easily win.

It is challenging to predict because both teams are surrounded by doubts, especially in their most important position: QB. But it's more likely that Heinicke will play well than the Giants' offense will click, so Washington to take the W.

Edited by Samuel Green