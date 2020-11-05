New York Giants vs Washington Football Team prediction, preview, team news and more | NFL 2020

The Washington Football Team are still in the hunt to win the NFC East. One main reason for that is their defense. Sunday they're hosting a division rival in the New York Giants. The Giants are coming off a tough loss at home on Monday Night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New York Giants vs Washington Football Team Head-to-Head

The New York Giants and Washington have played 177 times. The Giants lead the head-to-head record 104-69-4.

New York Giants has won the past four meetings between the two teams.

New York Giants vs Washington Football Team Team News:

The New York Giants are currently sitting in last place in the NFC East. The interesting part about this game is that if the Giants go into Washington and win, they could move from last place to second. The Philadelphia Eagles are on a bye this weekend. A Giants win could potentially set up a battle for first place in the division next Sunday.

To think that everyone counted the New York Giants out when Saquon Barkley went down. Now they have the opportunity to play for the division lead. Washington is coming into the game on Sunday hoping to stay in the hunt. They need to win against the New York Giants to pull one step closer to the Eagles.

When we look at the matchup between Washington who is 2-5 and the Giants who are 1-7 you wouldn't think the game would be important. Welcome to the NFC East where anyone can win the division.

New York Giants vs Washington Football Team Predicted Starters:

New York Giants

QB: Daniel Jones

RB: Wayne Gallman

WR: Darius Slayton, Golden Tate, Sterling Shepherd

TE: Evan Engram

Washington Football Team

QB: Kyle Allen

RB: Antonio Gibson

WR: Terry McLaurin, Dontrelle Inman, Isaiah Wright

TE: Logan Thomas

New York Giants vs Washington Football Team Prediction:

The New York Giants are coming off a tough loss and are looking to get on track with a win against Washington Football Team. Washington will look to pull one step closer to shocking everyone in the NFC East. When it comes to talent on offense the Giants control the advantage.

Washington's defense is very talented and have been known to cause problems for opposing quarterbacks. One thing that Daniel Jones struggles with is holding on to the football for too long. This would give Washington the opportunity to reach him more.

"We're just going to help out the D-line to make sure they can get after the passer, which we'll reap the benefits from."



📰 » https://t.co/NIwgtIFaRq pic.twitter.com/cZUu3EIweq — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 4, 2020

This game will come down to the Washington Football Team's defense. The game will be close, but Washingtons' defense will most likely stop the Giants enough to get them the victory. Washington could overwhelm the young quarterback and force him into turnovers.

The Giants will officially be ruled out in the race for the NFC East if they lose to Washington. Washington will continue to fight to stay alive and look forward to their matchup against the Eagles at the end of the season.

Score Prediction: Washington Football Team 17, New York Giants 10