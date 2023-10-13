New York Giants Week 6 injury report: Latest on Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, Darren Waller 

The New York Giants suffered their third straight loss against the Miami Dolphins by a score of 31-16 in Week 5, highlighting the team's rough start to the 2023 season.

Several key players are listed on the team's injury report, such as running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones. Also, the Giants' offseason acquisition, tight end Darren Waller, has been banged up.

Below is the injury report for the Giants as they enter their Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

New York Giants Week 6 Injury Update

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley is still dealing with an ankle injury and was a limited participant in the team's practices on Wednesday and Thursday. However, Daniel Jones didn't practice either day with a neck injury.

Darren Waller didn't practice on Wednesday but was a limited participant like Barkley on Thursday. The former Las Vegas Raiders star is dealing with an injured groin. The offensive line is full of injuries to linemen Evan Neal, John Michael Schmitz and Andrew Thomas.

Neal is suffering from an ankle injury, Schmitz with a shoulder injury and Thomas with a hamstring issue.

Saquon Barkley injury update

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Barkley is still dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in the Giants' only win of the season in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Despite reportedly moving around fairly well, his ankle was fully taped up. There's a chance he'll miss his fourth straight game in Week 6.

The 26-year-old has just 29 carries for 114 yards and a touchdown in the two games he's been on the field. It means that head coach Brian Daboll will likely have to lean on the trio of Matt Breida, Eric Gray and Gary Brightwell.

Daniel Jones injury report

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones

According to coach Brian Daboll, Jones has been ruled out for Week 6 versus the Bills. The quarterback suffered a neck injury in the fourth quarter of Week 5's 31-16 loss to the Dolphins.

Edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel sacked Jones from the blind side, and his neck seemed to have gone forward and snapped back in awkward motion. This means veteran Tyrod Taylor will be under center in Jones' place.

Before his injury, the Giants quarterback was struggling. He has 884 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions in his starts this season.

Darren Waller injury report

New York Giants TE Darren Waller

Waller is day-to-day with his groin injury and could play on Sunday night against the Bills. The Pro Bowl tight end leads the team in targets (34), receptions (23) and yards (234).

Losing him would be a major loss on the offense, as he's the most consistent piece of it. We'll see Darren Waller's status on the team's final injury report.