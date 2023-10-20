New York Giants Week 7 injury report: Latest on Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, and more

The New York Giants are having a season to forget in 2023. The blue half of New York enters Week 7 with a 1-5 record and is currently on a four-game losing streak. They have suffered losses to the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, and most recently, the Buffalo Bills.

To make matters worse, the Giants are facing injuries to some of their best players. Hence, ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Washington Commanders, we will take a look at their Injury report. So, let's take a look at who's who on the Giants treatment table.

New York Giants Week 7 injury report

According to the New York Giants official website, an astonishing 15 players are dealing with one injury or the other on the Friday ahead of the Commanders game. Some of the injury worries didn't partake in practice, while the others were merely limited participants.

The likes of Matt Peart, John Michael Schmitz, and Andrew Thomas did not participate in the team's Friday training session. Hence, it is highly unlikely that they see game time on Sunday.

On the other hand, Evan Neal, Saquon Barkley, Adoree Jackson, Daniel Jones, and Graham Gano were limited participants. They could play some part in the Commanders' game despite battling with niggling issues.

Saquon Barkley injury update

New York Giants star RB Saquon Barkley has already missed a few games this season with an ankle injury. Hence, it's not a surprise that Brian Daboll and his coaching staff are treating him with care ahead of Week 7.

According to Pro Football Fantasy, Barkley could be in line for an increased role in Week 7. That is due to the uncertainty of Daniel Jones' availability. Hence, the Giants are likely to utilize their patented run game spearheaded by Barkley.

Daniel Jones' injury update

On the other hand, Daniel Jones' participation in Week 7 is less likely. The 2022 breakout star missed his team's loss to the Bills with a neck injury. Jones hasn't partaken in a full training session since, and it remains to be seen whether he will be rushed to action against a team with a fearsome pass rush.

According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Jones threw passes on the run as the second quarterback. He was behind Tyrod Taylor during individual drills at Thursday’s practice but still has not been cleared for contact. It remains to be seen whether he will start on Sunday.