New York Giants Week 8 injury report vs Jets: Latest updates on Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, Darren Waller and more 

On Sunday, October 29, the New York Giants and the neighboring New York Jets will meet at MetLife Stadium.

After losing their previous four games, the Giants needed to win badly in Week 7 against the Washington Commanders, and they did just that, winning 14–7. In order to improve to 3-5 on the season, they will now aim to win again tomorrow.

Despite the Jets' recent victories, the Giants own the advantage in this matchup with 8 wins out of 14. That record would rise to 9-6 with a victory tomorrow.

New York Giants injury report

On Sunday, the New York Giants will likely be without as many as four main offensive players in addition to starting quarterback Daniel Jones (neck), even though running back Saquon Barkley will be in the mix.

Daniel Jones and RB Gary Brightwell will not participate in Week 8, according to a statement made by head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants on Friday. Tyrod Taylor has emerged in the Giants' offense as a result of Jones missing his third straight game in Week 8.

The club may be without other offensive players in the game, including offensive tackles Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal, center John Michael Schmitz, and offensive lineman Andrew Thomas, as they were all questionable or doubtful on the IR on Friday.

Saquon Barkley injury update: Will Giants RB play in Week 8 vs Jets?

Running back Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants sustained an elbow injury during a victory over the Washington Commanders last week.

Barkley's status was upgraded to full participant on Friday, indicating that he will start against the Jets after being a limited participant on the first practice day of this week.

Since his injury comeback, the star running back has often contributed significantly to the Giants' offense. He has been able to see at least four targets and catch three passes in each of the last two games.

Daniel Jones injury update: Will Giants quarterback play in Week 8 vs Jets?

After sustaining a neck injury against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5, quarterback Daniel Jones will again miss his team's game against the Jets on Sunday. This will be the third consecutive game he will miss due to that injury.

Jones acknowledged that his injury timeline has always been from week to week, even though he was optimistic about his chances of playing in Week 8.

In response to a question, Jones stated that the neck issue that caused him to be placed on injured reserve in 2021 and miss the final six games of that season is not the same as this one.

Darren Waller injury update: Will Giants TE play in Week 8 vs Jets?

Darren Waller has seen an increase in workload in the Giants' offense since Tyrod Taylor assumed the starting quarterback role. Waller's availability for the Jets game is uncertain, though, as he was restricted in practice all week.

With the way WR Jalin Hyatt has been playing lately, more throws should go to him if Waller is unable to suit up on Sunday.

How to watch Giants vs Jets: TV schedule, live stream details and more

In an attempt to win consecutive games for the first time this season, the New York Giants will play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday afternoon.

CBS will broadcast the game live, but if you can't watch on TV, there are plenty of streaming alternatives available, including YouTube TV, FuboTV, and many more.

See the details below for information on how to watch the game.

Time and Date: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 29

Stadium: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV: CBS

Announcers: Andrew Catalon (Play-by-Play), Tiki Barber and Matt Ryan (Analyst), AJ Ross (Reporter)

Live stream: Paramount+, NFL+, FuboTV, DAZN (Canada)

Referee: Shawn Smith