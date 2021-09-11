New York Jets at Carolina Panthers: Injury report and starting lineup - September 12th | NFL Week 1

The New York Jets head to Carolina to face the Panthers with a completely new coaching staff and renewed faith in Zach Wilson to turn around the franchise.

Coincidence or not, Wilson will start his career against Sam Darnold. Darnold is one who was once expected to take over as the franchise quarterback for the Jets, but that was never the case.

This could be a very interesting clash because of the great coaching staff that will be involved in this game.

#Panthers QB Sam Darnold had a chance to throw the #Jets organization under the bus when the media asked him about the lack of weapons, protection in NY, but he took blame instead. Always has been a stand up guy: #NYJvsCAR #TakeFlight #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/ZpRC9PXVBo — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 8, 2021

New York Jets at Carolina Panthers injury report

New York Jets

The Jets' injury report is small, with only Sharrod Neasman slated to miss the first week and a couple of offensive players declared questionable for Week 1.

It's worth remembering, though, that the team went through a slew of health problems during training camp. They lost star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury and also Vinny Curry a few days later to a rare blood problem.

Even though they start the season with a healthy 53-man roster, it's impossible not to think about how those defensive injuries could be a problem for the pass rush.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers will also start their season with a healthy roster. But they are going to be without guard John Miller for the first week, as he tested positive for COVID-19. Their only confirmed loss for Sunday's contest is backup receiver Shi Smith, a rookie who isn't expected to feature much in the game.

New York Jets at Carolina Panthers starting lineups

New York Jets

QB - Zach Wilson | RB - Tevin Coleman | WR - Corey Davis, Keelan Cole, Denzel Mims | TE - Tyler Kroft | OL - Mekhi Becton, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Connor McGovern, Greg Van Roten, George Fant.

DL - Shaq Lawson, Quinnen Williams, Foley Fatukasi, John Franklin-Myers | LB - CJ Mosley, Jamien Sherwood | CB - Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols, Javelin Guidry | S - Marcus Maye, Lamarcus Joyner | K - Matt Ammendola | P - Braden Mann.

Quinnen Williams

Foley Fatukasi

Sheldon Rankins



That is a VERY underappreciated IDL group, maybe one of best in #NFL



Bryce Huff & JFM are being slept on off the edge



Factor in Shaq Lawson, Shepherd, Marshall, & this is a group that will be getting to the QB 🔥#Jets https://t.co/LZOis6U98K — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) September 8, 2021

Carolina Panthers

QB - Sam Darnold | RB - Christian McCaffrey | WR - Robby Anderson, D.J. Moore, Terrace Marshall | TE - Dan Arnold | OL - Cameron Erving, Pat Elflein, Matt Paradis, Dennis Daley, Taylor Moton.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Carolina Panthers

DL - Brian Burns, Derrick Brown, DaQuan Jones, Morgan Fox | LB - Shaq Thompson, Haason Reddick, Jermaine Carter | CB - Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson | S - Juston Burris, Jeremy Chinn | K - Ryan Santoso | P - Joseph Charlton.

