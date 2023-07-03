New York Jets training camp 2023: Key dates, venue, and ticket pricing

The New York Jets are coming into the 2023 NFL season with high expectations. They just traded for legend Aaron Rodgers, so anything less than a deep playoff run will be seen as a failure.
The Jets have a solid team with the right blend of youth and experience, and 2023 will be a pivotal season for the franchise. Ahead of the new season, the Jets have announced plans for their preseason.
New York Jets training camp 2023 key dates
The New York Jets are one of the most scrutinized teams in the NFL, thanks to their location and postseason moves.
Their preseason preparations start soon, and here's their public practice schedule and ticketing information as released by the franchise:
Public practice schedule and ticketing information
*Joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New York Jets training camp 2023 venue
The Jets will have their training camp at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Fans of the ball club will get the chance to watch and interact with their favorite stars at the venue.
Moreover, before the Jets' second preseason game, the team will have joint practices with the Carolina Panthers at Wofford University on Aug. 9 and 10. The Jets will also host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 16 and 17 for joint practices at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.
The franchise also informs all fans and potential visitors that metal detectors will be at all MetLife Stadium events and the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.
New York Jets training camp 2023: Pricing details and best deals
Ticketmaster will make tickets for Jets Training Camp available to the general public on three separate on-sale dates.
Jets season ticket holders will receive early access to tickets for one hour on each of the scheduled on-sale dates. Tickets are expected to be in high demand, and space is limited.
Furthermore, the franchise informs fans that parking and a free shuttle service will be available to the general public across from 7 Chateau Thierry Ave, Madison, NJ 07940. The parking lot will open at 8:30 am for all practices, except for Aug. 23, when will will open at 10:30 am.
Is Lonzo Ball's NBA career really done and dusted?