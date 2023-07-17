New York Jets training camp tickets 2023: All you need to know

Despite having one of the longest postseason absences in the NFL, the New York Jets' community is optimistic about the 2023 campaign thanks to an intriguing offseason.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a four-time MVP winner, was brought in to help the Jets resolve their recent issues. He will be the center of attention for training camp and probably the 2023 season.

The Jets are equipped on offense and defense and could win the AFC East, but a few key elements, such as their competitive division, will decide how far they go. Given everything going on, it shouldn't come as a shock that the New York Jets training camp is the most anticipated in recent memory.

The Atlantic Health Jets Training Center will host their training camp, giving supporters an opportunity to observe and take pictures with their favorite players. Tickets for the Jets training camp will go on sale to the general public through Ticketmaster on three different days (July 17, July 31, and August 7).

On each of the planned on-sale days, Jets fans with season passes will have an hour of early access to tickets. Space is limited and tickets are anticipated to be in demand.

Jets correspondents and special guests will provide commentaries, perspectives, and evaluations during a live broadcast of the team's practices. This can be watched on the Jets' official website.

On July 19, the Jets will report to training camp, and they will hold their first practice on July 20.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Breaking: The NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, sources tell @AdamSchefter

New York Jets public training camp schedule

Here is the full training camp schedule for supporters:

Date Time General Public on Sale Date Season Ticket Holder Presale Date July 22 10:15 AM July 17 (11 AM) July 17 (10 AM) July 23 10:15 AM July 17 (11 AM) July 17 (10 AM) July 27 10:15 AM July 17 (11 AM) July 17 (10 AM) July 30 10:15 AM July 17 (11 AM) July 17 (10 AM) Aug. 5 10:15 AM July 31 (11 AM) July 31 (10 AM) Aug. 6 10:15 AM July 31 (11 AM) July 31 (10 AM) Aug. 16* 10:15 AM Aug. 7 (11 AM) Aug. 7 (10 AM) Aug. 17* 10:15 AM Aug. 7 (11 AM) Aug. 7 (10 AM) Aug. 23 12:30 PM Aug. 7 (11 AM) Aug. 7 (10 AM)

This should be a great spectacle, so expect a lot of headlines and speculation to stem from every development at the New York Jets training camp.

