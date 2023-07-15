WATCH: Aaron Rodgers’ best moments with Pat McAfee and AJ Hawk at Lake Tahoe Tournament

Aaron Rodgers might be back playing football soon, but Pat McAfee and AJ Hawk made his golf buddies at Lake Tahoe in the tournament he was participating in. The new ESPN show host and the quarterback have a strong relationship and the linebacker was, of course, Aaron Rodgers' teammate with the Green Bay Packers.

They were enjoying the sun and the links at Lake Tahoe. Pat McAfee posted regular updates on his social media platforms highlighting how well the new Jets player was playing and also giving out a shoutout to AJ Hawk on a couple of occasions.

You can see his posts below.

Why are Aaron Rodgers, Pat McAfee and AJ Hawk at Lake Tahoe?

Aaron Rodgers, Pat McAfee and AJ Hawk were all participating in the celebrity golf tournament being held there. This is definitely not the first instance that someone like the quarterback has participated in such events.

Rodgers finished first in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am back in February. He has previously also partnered with Tom Brady to take on Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in the Match. Both Allen and Mahomes are also participating in this tournament, bringing a plethora of quarterback royalty to the show.

The coverage for this tournament on both Saturday and Sunday will be on both NBC and Peacock from 2:30-6 p.m. ET.

Will Aaron Rodgers be able to bring success back to the New York Jets after a carefree summer?

Aaron Rodgers moved to the New York Jets during the offseason from the Green Bay Packers. While he may be enjoying his time on the golf courses now, he will need to lead a new offense as soon as the season starts. The Jets last made it to the playoffs in 2010, when the quarterback won his maiden Super Bowl.

It has been more than a decade since the Jets have tasted the postseason and Rodgers has made it to the Super Bowl. It has been a tale of missed opportunities for both the franchise and the player. Now is the chance to correct all of that. Even with a new team, he will be running a familiar offense from Green Bay under Nathaniel Hackett. He also has a loaded team.

The pressure and scrutiny will be on him as soon as the season starts. He might as well take the offseason to get rejuvenated for the new challenge and he seems to be doing just that.

